NHL Rumors: Canucks, Red Wings, and a Toews Comeback

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Patrik Allvin admitted that trading Elias Pettersson is a possibility, even if they like the player and believe in him as a No. 1 center. Meanwhile, could the Detroit Red Wings look at moving some players out now that they’ve changed their coach? Finally, is Jonathan Toews thinking about making an NHL comeback?

Elias Pettersson Trade Isn’t Impossible

When asked by Iain McIntyre of Sportsnet if there was an out to trade Elias Pettersson before his trade protection kicks in next season, Canucks’ general manager Patrik Allvin wouldn’t rule a trade out completely. He said:

“Petey has shown up to this point that he is an extremely talented, quality player that could and should be a No. 1 centre. I believe in him. I believe that he’s capable. (But) he needs to mature and understand that there are certain expectations and it does not get easier. And you need to face the music when things don’t go well. Is it (a trade) possible? I guess I would say anything is possible.”

This comes as insiders say the Canucks would like to keep both Pettersson and J.T. Miller and sort out their issues. What’s interesting about Allvin’s comments is that there were no mentions of the beef between the two players, only that Pettersson has struggled to take the next step after signing his huge contract, with insinuations that maybe he can’t handle the pressure that big an extension.

Red Wings Could Move Veterans at Trade Deadline

The Detroit Red Wings will give some time to see what results come of replacing head coach Derek Lalonde with Todd McLellan. That said, if things don’t improve, there could be roster changes before the NHL trade deadline. According to Adam Proteau of The Hockey News, With seven teams ahead of them in the standings, general manager Steve Yzerman may look to trade veterans Patrick Kane, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Cam Talbot before the March 7 deadline.

Kane, 36, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. His production has dropped but his playoff experience and ability to get hot at the right time is something that could attract interest from contenders.

Talbot, 37, has posted solid numbers this season and carries an affordable $2.5 million cap hit through next year.

Meanwhile, Tarasenko, 33, has a year left on his $4.75 million deal and a full no-trade clause. It was recently rumored that Tarasenko was a backup play to the Red Wings failing to sign Steven Stamkos. If true, that likely means Detroit isn’t married to the idea of keeping Tarasenko in the fold. If a good offer comes along, Yzerman might jump at it.

Could Jonathan Toews Make an NHL Comeback?

During a detailed interview with GQ.com, Toews confirmed he’s come a long way with his health, and while there is no guarantee, he is not ready to say his hockey career is over. He noted, “I think there’s a big part of me that really wants to give it my all, to get back on the ice and see where it takes me.”

He added:

“There’s a part of me that really doesn’t feel like my career is over yet, and who knows what this next part of the journey looks like, as far as getting back on the ice and trying to make a return to the NHL. There’s never any guarantees in life, but I’m going to give it my best shot. I’m going to enjoy every step of the way. As hard as it’s been at times, I look back now and I’m pretty thankful for it all. So we’ll see what happens.”

As for what teams might give him a shot if and when he returns, that is unclear. It does seem logical that he wouldn’t be offered much more than a PTO.