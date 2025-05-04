Cameron Schmidt – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Cameron Schmidt

2024-25 Team: Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Date of Birth: January 19, 2007

Place of Birth: Edmonton, AB, Canada

Ht: 5-foot-7 Wt: 157 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Right Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Cameron Schmidt started his draft year on an incredible hot streak, scoring 26 goals before the calendar shifted to 2025. But, thanks to a very dry February where he scored only two goals, he fell off the pace of 50-60 goals and finished with 40. While that’s not a bad number, it’s a bit disappointing considering how his season started. Fortunately for the Vancouver Giants, he got hot again in March with six goals down the stretch. He also had four goals and nine points in the playoffs, and finished on a seven-game point streak going back to the regular season. However, his production wasn’t enough to keep his team in their series against the high-octane Spokane Chiefs, as they fell in five games.

Because of his early exit from the playoffs, Schmidt was named to Team Canada for the U18 World Championship and promptly put up two goals and three points in his first game against Slovakia. Unfortunately, he went cold after that, putting up zero points in his next five games until he notched an assist in the gold medal game as Canada blitzed Sweden 7-0.

Cameron Schmidt, Vancouver Giants (Photo Credit: Rob Wilton)

Schmidt is hoping to follow in the footsteps of 5-foot-8 forwards Cole Caufield and Logan Stankoven as undersized players to beat the odds and become high-end NHLers. Caufield has starred for the Montreal Canadiens, scoring 116 goals in 280 games so far, and Stankoven is just getting started, now with the Carolina Hurricanes, with 18 goals in 95 games. Schmidt falls more in the Caufield category as an elite shooter with blazing speed capable of stretching a defence and snapping lasers past goaltenders.

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

Like most undersized players, Schmidt also has the forechecking, tenacity and fearlessness of a veteran like Conor Garland, who has also carved out a nice career in the NHL. In fact, the way Schmidt describes himself is something Garland has said many times when asked about how he has found success in the big leagues:

“I just try to use my height as an advantage…“(I’m) a lot quicker and more agile than guys, and I’m able to protect the puck in different ways and use my body in different ways. I’ve just been trying my best to work on that and improve that part of my game.”

Schmidt’s coach, Manny Viveiros, has also praised his strength and power, despite his size at 5-foot-7, 157 pounds. When he was named to the CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge, he talked about his game, saying, “People forget that although Cameron is not the tallest player, he’s one of the strongest players on our team…His explosiveness is off the charts. He’s probably, by far, our fastest, most explosive player. So you know, strength comes in different forms and different sizes. Once teams understand and see how powerful he is in a small body, so to speak, I think that’ll kind of alleviate some of the concerns that they have.”

The only criticism scouts seem to have about Schmidt is his lack of defensive game. The term “one-dimensional” has been thrown around, but according to Viveiros, that part of his game has improved this season. He’s not jumping the zone as much as last season, looking for breakaways and instant offence, but focusing on his own end first. He’s learning that good defence often leads to scoring chances the other way, and that will serve him well down the line as he works his way into the NHL.

Bottom line, just like Stankoven, Garland, and Caufield, Schmidt packs a lot of punch in a small package, and considering he’s already working on his defensive shortcomings, don’t be surprised if we’re talking about him in the same vein as that trio a few years down the road.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Cameron Schmidt – NHL Draft Projection

Schmidt’s dropoff in production in the second half of the season seems to have hurt his draft stock, as he’s fallen into the second round in many final rankings. At the same time, many rankers still have him firmly in the first round – albeit in the later stages. I think he will go as high as Caufield (15th) or as low as Stankoven (47th). But if he ends up falling into the second round like Stankoven, he will be a steal for whichever team nabs him there.

Quotables

“Cameron Schmidt has pretty much everything you’d want out of a smaller player. He’s got blazing speed, lightning-quick acceleration, and tight edges, making Schmidt already one of the best skaters in the CHL. Schmidt’s early’ offensive dominance has been thanks in large part to that skating. Either receiving a stretch pass or leading the rush himself, Schmidt’s able to create a lot of clean looks for himself in the WHL. His shot is also undeniably dangerous. He’s got a quick snapper with a deceptive release that he loves to flash in transition. Schmidt’s wrister and one-timer are both powerful—potential NHL-level—weapons, making him a threat from either flank. With his hands and vision, Schmidt also has legitimate playmaking skill. He stretches the ice, pushes the pace and plays with a chip on his shoulder. What’s not to like?” – Luke Sweeney, Dobber Prospects

“He uses his speed to stretch the ice and push defending teams back, which opens more space for opportunities. To begin the year, he was the one mostly reaping the benefits, but with 23 assists since mid December, he’s proven he can dish the puck for his teammates to finish adding another dimension to his offensive game.” – Tom Watson, SMAHT Scouting

“Schmidt is easily defined as an undersized, darting goal scorer with a “shoot-first” approach…He has the ability to shoot the puck in motion quickly and accurately. Schmidt is exceptionally dangerous on the power play and doesn’t require much time, or space, to make plays. He has top-six NHL forward upside.” – Jason Bakula, Sportsnet

“Very few players in this draft are as skilled as Cameron Schmidt…When you look at every single area that you evaluate a hockey player on, it’s excellent with Cameron Schmidt…Skating, quickness, shot, hockey sense, puck-handling, [ability to] operate in traffic, be a difference-maker and compete. I want to hear one person argue against his excellent skill level and tell me how many players have more skill than him in this draft.” – Craig Button, TSN

Strengths

Skating

Straight line speed

Agility

Shot

Playmaking

Vision

Tenacity

Work ethic

Forechecking

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Size

Needs to continue working on his defensive game

Sometimes does too much with the puck

Tends to disappear when playing against upper-tier competition

NHL Potential

Schmidt has the potential to become a top-line scoring winger like Caufield, capable of scoring 30-40 goals in his prime. He also has the work ethic and two-way potential (if he continues to improve his game away from the puck) to be an effective middle-to-bottom-six option like Garland or Stankoven. Whatever the case, he will make it to the NHL and become at the very least a mid-tier scorer for whatever team gets him. His skillset is just too elite to say otherwise.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 8/10, Defence – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

Schmidt won gold medals with Team Canada at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and the U18 World Championship.

Interviews/Profile Links

Cameron Schmidt Statistics

Videos

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter