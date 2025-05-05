Sidney Crosby & Nathan MacKinnon Joining Team Canada at World Championships

Team Canada announced some massive additions to their 2025 World Championship roster tonight, officially bringing in both Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon.

Earlier this week, Canada revealed its initial 15-man roster, which left room for the management group to make additions as teams were eliminated from the NHL playoffs. Now that MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche have been eliminated from the playoffs from the Dallas Stars this past weekend, it gives him the opportunity to suit up for Canada, one again.

Nathan MacKinnon, Team Canada (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

It wouldn’t be surprising if Crosby’s decision to join was tied to MacKinnon’s availability — the two are close friends, and their timing suggests this may have been coordinated. Now that both Crosby and MacKinnon have accepted their invitations to join Team Canada, there’s still room for other top Canadian NHLers to jump in as their postseason runs come to an end.

Crosby and MacKinnon both represented Canada at the 4-Nations Tournament in Feburary, where they won Gold against Team USA in overtime.

Related: 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub

The addition of Crosby and MacKinnon instantly puts Canada at the top of the list of favourites heading into the tournament. The 2025 IIHF World Championship gets underway on May 9 and runs through May 25 in Sweden and Denmark.