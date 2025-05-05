Adam Lowry the Overtime Hero as Jets Down Blues 4-3 in Game 7

Cole Perfetti tied the game with 1.6 seconds left in the third, and the Winnipeg Jets‘ captain, Adam Lowry, scored the double-overtime winner after 96 minutes of hockey to send the Jets to the next round, as they beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in Game 7 on Sunday night.

Cole Perfetti, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves.

Jordan Kyrou, Mathieu Joseph, and Radek Faksa scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 43 saves.

Game Recap

Kyrou put the Blues up 1-0 just 70 seconds into the first period. Kyrou’s pass to Parayko took Hellebuyck out of position, and Parayko passed it right back to Kyrou, who tipped the puck with one hand into the wide-open net.

Six minutes later, Joseph doubled the Blues’ lead off a wrist shot from the top of the left circle, after creating a turnover in the neutral zone.

Perfetti put the Jets on the board at 11:41 of the second period, with a tip-in on the power play, at the right side of the goal.

In the final minute of the period, Nathan Walker created a turnover at his own blue line, broke the other way, and found Faksa at the right circle, who sniped a wrist shot over Hellebuyck’s glove in the right corner of the net.

Adam Lowry of the Winnipeg Jets celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal during the second overtime period against the St. Louis Blues to win Game Seven of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Cameron Bartlett/Getty Images)

After the Blues played an almost perfect shutdown final period of hockey, Namestnikov finally broke through for the Jets with a wrist shot from the middle of the right circle.

With Hellebuyck on the bench, the Jets did the almost-impossible and tied the game with 1.6 seconds left on the clock off the stick of Perfetti once again, who tipped in a Kyle Connor shot from the right boards.

After 36 minutes and 10 seconds of extra hockey, captain Adam Lowry tipped in a point-shot from Neal Pionk to send the Jets to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Jets outshot the Blues 47-29 and went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Blues went 0-for-1 with the man advantage.

Up Next

The Jets will take on the Dallas Stars in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.