Projected Lineups for the Blues vs. Jets – 5/4/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre for Game 7 of their first-round series tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (WC2) at JETS (1C)

Western Conference First Round, Game 7

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX, FDSNMW

Best-of-7 series tied 3-3

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Nick Leddy

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Nikita Alexandrov, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body), Tyler Tucker (lower body)

Status report

The Blues had a full practice Saturday and an optional Sunday. Kyrou and Snuggerud swapped spots on the first and second lines Saturday; Montgomery said it was “just getting a different look.”

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Adam Lowry — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Morgan Barron — Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev — Dominic Toninato — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Ville Heinola, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Mark Scheifele (undisclosed), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Status report

Scheifele, a center, skated on his own Saturday but will not play after initially being labeled a game-time decision. He also missed a 5-2 loss in Game 6 on Friday.

