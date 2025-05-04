Projected Lineups for the Blues vs. Jets – 5/4/25

by

The St. Louis Blues take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre for Game 7 of their first-round series tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (WC2) at JETS (1C)

Western Conference First Round, Game 7

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX, FDSNMW

Best-of-7 series tied 3-3

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Nick Leddy

Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Nikita Alexandrov, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body), Tyler Tucker (lower body)

Status report

The Blues had a full practice Saturday and an optional Sunday. Kyrou and Snuggerud swapped spots on the first and second lines Saturday; Montgomery said it was “just getting a different look.” 

Latest for THW:

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Adam Lowry — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Morgan Barron — Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev — Dominic Toninato — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Ville Heinola, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Mark Scheifele (undisclosed), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Status report

Scheifele, a center, skated on his own Saturday but will not play after initially being labeled a game-time decision. He also missed a 5-2 loss in Game 6 on Friday.

Latest for THW:

The Hockey Writers Substack The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Mean a 25% Deal For You! Get 25% off for a whole year if you upgrade during the 2025 Posteseason