Grading the Flames’ 7-Year Extension for Matt Coronato

On Saturday (May. 3), the Calgary Flames announced they had locked up forward Matt Coronato on a seven-year extension worth $6.5 million annually. After a strong season and coming up just short of the postseason, it was no surprise that the Flames shifted their focus onto the offseason and bringing back some of their core pieces, and getting this new deal done must have been at the top of the “to-do” list.

Coronato, who is 22 years old, was drafted by the Flames in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at 13th overall after a solid showing in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Chicago Steel, where he scored 48 goals and added 37 assists for 85 points through 51 games. He joined Harvard University in the NCAA for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, picking up 72 points through 68 games over two seasons.

He made his NHL debut at the end of the 2022-23 season, playing just one game for the Flames, and didn’t pick up a point. He split the 2023-24 season between the Flames and the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League (AHL). With the Flames, he scored three goals and added six assists for nine points through 34 games. With the Wranglers, he scored 15 goals and added 27 assists for 42 points through 41 games. This season, he played just two games in the AHL, notching two goals, while he exploded offensively with the Flames, scoring 24 goals and adding 23 assists for 47 points through 77 games.

Matt Coronato, Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As Coronato looks to establish himself and become even more of a weapon offensively next season, extending him long-term this early could end up looking like a genius move by the Flames if he continues to improve at the pace he’s currently on. It’s a low-risk contract that could end up looking like one of the best deals in the league in just a few seasons.

Extension Grade: A+

This extension is fantastic for many reasons. Coronato is still fairly new to the NHL, with just over 100 games under his belt, and only this season did he start to play a bigger role and find some confidence offensively. Flames fans have also raved about his defensive tendencies, considering how strong he plays at both ends of the ice, and if he can continue to fine-tune his game and contribute more offensively while maintaining a sound defensive style, he could become one of the best two-way forwards in the league.

With the salary cap expected to go up significantly over the next several seasons, getting this extension done now and not having to worry about it down the road means the Flames probably save a ton of money, especially if Coronato breaks through even more next season. Even with other stars on their team as they try to fight their way back into contention, Coronato could be one of the key reasons the Flames get back into the playoff picture as early as next season.

While it’s not surprising that the Flames signed him to a long-term deal, it came as a bit of a surprise that they got such a good deal for him in terms of price. He has the potential to be the superstar the Flames have been looking for and could probably break 70 points consistently as he continues to get comfortable in the NHL, and the Flames know it. Now that he has some stability, I would expect a massive 2025-26 campaign from Coronato, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he makes a case for the Frank J. Selke award, awarded to the best defensive forward, next season.

