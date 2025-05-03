Blues Win 5-2 Over the Jets to Force Game 7

Game 6 of the first-round series between the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets was very eventful. The Blues won 5-2 to tie the series at 3-3. The win was a much-needed one for the Blues to push it to Game 7, and it was a missed opportunity for the Jets to advance to the second round. Let’s take a look at the recap for this game.

Game Recap

First Period

The game began quickly as both teams were on the prowl for the first goal. About 6:05 into the period, Blues defenseman Philip Broberg scored on a nice one-time pass from Robert Thomas, and Jimmy Snuggerud was credited with the secondary assist.

The remaining time for the first period was scoreless as both teams failed to capitalize on some close chances. The period ended with the shots 8-2 in favor of the Blues.

Second Period

A close call came for the Jets as Morgan Barron scored what he thought was the tying goal, but after it was reviewed on a challenge by the Blues bench, it was waved off, and the game remained 1-0 Blues. However, while on the power play, the Jets finally responded with a fair goal by Cole Perfetti as he tapped in a rebound by Kyle Connor past Jordan Binnington at 5:43 of the second period. Josh Morrissey was credited with the secondary assist.

At a time stamp of 11:34, Nathan Walker, who took the penalty that allowed for the Jets’ tying power play goal, scored to make it 2-1 Blues on a close shot assisted by Broberg (primary assist) and Justin Faulk (secondary assist). After that, the Blues did not stop, as roughly a minute later, Blues captain Brayden Schenn made it 3-1. Jake Neighbours was credited with the primary assist, and the secondary assist was credited to Ryan Suter.

Alexey Toropchenko of the St. Louis Blues is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets pressures in the second period of Game Six of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images)

The goals did not stop there. Cam Fowler scored on a wrist shot assisted by Colton Parayko (primary assist) and Alexey Toropchenko (secondary assist). Then, with three minutes left in the second, Radek Faksa assisted Alexey Toropchenko for the final goal of the period. The period again finished with the shots favoring the Blues, 15-9.

Third Period

Jets backup goaltender Eric Comrie started the third period in between the pipes again after he came in Game 4 when Hellebuyck had to be pulled. Despite being down by four goals after the second, Nino Niederreiter poked in a shot assisted by Mason Appleton and Vladislav Namestnikov to make it 5-2. The game ended with a total shot count of 27-22 in favor of the Blues.

The Blues and Jets will face off in Winnipeg for Game 7 on Sunday, May 4, at 6 PM CST to see who advances to the next round.