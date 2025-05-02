Projected Lineups for the Jets vs. Blues – 05/02/25

The St. Louis Blues welcome the Winnipeg Jets to the Enterprise Center for Game 6 of their Round 1 matchup this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others

JETS (1C) at BLUES (WC2)

Western Conference First Round, Game 6

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC

Winnipeg leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Jets Projected Lineup



Kyle Connor — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Adam Lowry — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Morgan Barron — Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev — Dominic Toninato — Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: David Gustafsson, Haydn Fleury, Colin Miller, Ville Heinola

Injured: Mark Scheifele (undisclosed), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Status report:

Scheifele did not travel for Game 6 and will not play after the center was injured in the first period of a 5-3 win in Game 5 on Wednesday. … Ehlers is a game-time decision and could return after being out since April 12 because of a lower-body injury. … Toninato will play for the first time in the series.

Blues Projected Lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Nick Leddy

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Nikita Alexandrov, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body), Tyler Tucker (lower body)

Status Report:

Joseph could play for the first time since Game 1 and replace Texier, a forward.

