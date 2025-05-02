Projected Lineups for the Jets vs. Blues – 05/02/25

The St. Louis Blues welcome the Winnipeg Jets to the Enterprise Center for Game 6 of their Round 1 matchup this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others
JETS (1C) at BLUES (WC2)
Western Conference First Round, Game 6
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC
Winnipeg leads best-of-7 series 3-2
Jets Projected Lineup
Kyle Connor — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Adam Lowry — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Morgan Barron — Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev — Dominic Toninato — Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: David Gustafsson, Haydn Fleury, Colin Miller, Ville Heinola
Injured: Mark Scheifele (undisclosed), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)
Status report:
Scheifele did not travel for Game 6 and will not play after the center was injured in the first period of a 5-3 win in Game 5 on Wednesday. … Ehlers is a game-time decision and could return after being out since April 12 because of a lower-body injury. … Toninato will play for the first time in the series.
Blues Projected Lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Nick Leddy
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Nikita Alexandrov, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body), Tyler Tucker (lower body)
Status Report:
Joseph could play for the first time since Game 1 and replace Texier, a forward.
