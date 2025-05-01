Swayman Trade Talk & More NHL News and Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is Jeremy Swayman a trade candidate out of Boston? And, if the Bruins do elect to move him, where would he wind up? Meanwhile, with the Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated from the playoffs, talk regarding the future of head coach Jon Cooper has surfaced. Finally, what is the status of Winnipeg Jets’ forward Mark Scheifele and will the NHL look at the hit from Brayden Schenn?

Jeremy Swayman Trade Talk

After an ugly 2024-25 season and a sharp decline in goaltending, the Boston Bruins may need to consider significant changes. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman has speculated that teams around the league may inquire about the availability of Jeremy Swayman. Not only that, but during his 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman hinted that the Bruins might explore moving Swayman before his no-movement clause begins in 2026-27.

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report took a look at six teams that might show interest. The Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, and Utah Hockey Club might be among them.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Gretz argued that the Flyers’ lack of goaltending is probably the one thing that has kept them from “competing for a playoff spot and taking a big step forward in their rebuild.” He also argues that the Oilers need to upgrade from Stuart Skinner if they’re going to take the next steps in the prime years of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Red Wings are under major pressure to improve their team, and “Chicago needs help all over its roster.” The Hurricanes have taken some big swings of late, but would a shot at a big-name goalie make sense?

Blues Not Expected to Hear from NHL Over Scheifele Hit

According to Friedman, “No supplemental discipline coming from Game 5 Blues/Jets.” Scheifele was knocked out of Game 5 and is questionable for Game 6 following two big hits. One came from Brayden Schenn and the other from Radek Faksa. The Schenn hit was viewed as late and, to some, predatory. But, as Andy Strickland writes, “No surprise but the league is not expected to react to Brayden Schenn’s hit on Mark Scheifele. Hit doesn’t rise to the level of supplemental discipline.”

The two coaches engaged in a brief exchange after the game. Jim Montgomery of the Blues believes Scheifele was not hurt on the Schenn hit because Scheifele played for another six minutes. Scott Arniel of the Jets believes Montgomery didn’t know what he was talking about and hinted he shouldn’t comment on the injuries of other teams’ players.

Jon Cooper Linked to Utah Hockey Club

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper is being linked as a potential candidate to take a job with the Utah Hockey Club. Now that the Tampa Bay Lightning are officially out of the playoffs, ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski suggested that perhaps both sides agree to part ways when Cooper’s contract is over.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post writes:

“A fair amount of chatter about Jon Cooper, who signed a one-year extension a year ago to take him through 25-26. One year seems odd… Plugged-in individual has told me not to be surprised if he leaves TB to take over the operation in Utah, owned by close friend Ryan Smyth.”

This is just speculation, and Cooper has one more season remaining on his contract with the Lightning.