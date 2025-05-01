New Jersey Devils’ 3 Stars of April

The New Jersey Devils had a busy April, closing out the regular season with a 2-4-0 record before advancing to the playoffs. The season was filled with heartache and adversity, but the team still managed to secure the third-best record in the Metropolitan Division.

It’s no secret that the team struggled in Round 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes, facing a large number of injuries, inconsistencies, and abysmal puck luck. Even with Jonas Siegenthaler and Dougie Hamilton back in the lineup, the Devils were unable to advance to the next round. But there were still silver linings among a few key players. In the fourth installment of the “Three Stars of the Month” series for The Hockey Writers, here are the Devils who laid it all on the line in April.

Third Star: Brian Dumoulin

Even though he hasn’t been a Devil for long, Brian Dumoulin made an undeniable impact throughout April. First, he was the hero against the Boston Bruins, scoring his first goal as a Devil. On a feed from Dawson Mercer, he scored the game-winning goal in overtime, even earning the first star of the game.

Dumoulin finished out the regular season with three goals and 19 assists, along with a 44.53 expected goals for percentage (xGF%). According to NHL Edge, he also ranks in the 99th percentile for neutral-zone time on the power play. He provided consistency and made crucial plays while the team dealt with a revolving door of defensive injuries.

During the playoffs, Dumoulin was on the ice for 109 shot attempts and averaged 29:21 ice time across five games. When Brenden Dillon left the lineup, Dumoulin also increased his physicality, landing 14 hits and blocking 14 shots. Jacob Markstrom even had a .916 playoff save percentage (SV%) with Dumoulin on the ice. And without Luke Hughes and Johnathan Kovacevic, Dumoulin’s ice time skyrocketed, including a whopping 36:24 in Game 3.

Dumoulin will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this offseason, but based on how he’s embraced additional responsibilities, the Devils should pursue him for a longer tenure.

Second Star: Jacob Markstrom

Another Devil who made an exceptional April effort is Markstrom. Despite dealing with an MCL sprain at the end of January, he closed out the regular season with a 26-16-6 record, including four shutout wins. In his last three pre-playoff starts, he stopped 64 out of 72 shots faced, and even shut out the New York Rangers 4-0.

Even though Markstrom had a 1-3-1 playoff record, he still put up a .911 SV% and made an impressive 5.7 goals saved above expected. He was also the hero of the Devils’ final game, stopping 18 shots in overtime before Sebastian Aho finally scored on him. Throughout Game 5, he made a total of 49 saves, battling hard until the very end.

His tenacity proves that the team made the right choice in their starting goaltender. In the playoffs, Markstrom ranked in the 99th percentile in high-danger save percentage and recorded a 2.78 goals-against average (GAA). He remained a driving force behind the team, making near-impossible saves to keep the team’s playoff hopes alive.

Markstrom’s struggles make it clear that general manager Tom Fitzgerald needs to address depth during the offseason. Stellar goaltending can’t win without adequate offense behind it, but hopefully, this changes before the 2025-26 season begins.

First Star: Nico Hischier

All season long, captain Nico Hischier has shouldered the majority of the team’s burdens. His exceptional two-way play has kept the Devils afloat, and his wide skill set is even worthy of a Selke Trophy nomination. During the regular season, he set a new career high in goals (35), faceoff wins (987), and blocked shots (60).

Throughout April, he earned five assists and scored five goals, including three playoff goals. During the postseason, Hischier averaged 3.2 shots on goal per game and even saw 31:02 of ice time during the Devils’ Game 5 double overtime loss.

His faceoff prowess also carried over into the playoffs. Currently, Hischier leads the league in both faceoffs taken and faceoff wins. He was also on the ice for 53.85% of the Devils’ high-danger scoring chances, and even had a 69% Corsi on the power play. On his own, Hischier recorded 27 shot attempts, generated 21 scoring opportunities, and earned a 54.27 faceoff win percentage (FOW%).

Hischier’s leadership has been critical for the Devils, making a difference on and off the ice. The 26-year-old earns respect and leads by example, and continues to prove why he is the heart and soul of the Devils’ franchise.

Ending on a High Note

In spite of their endless struggles, the 2024-25 season marks another step forward for the Devils. Even without a few key pieces of their roster, the team still managed to advance to the postseason and fight for redemption.

During the offseason, there are plenty of issues to be addressed, namely forward and defensive depth. However, the Devils’ performance this season proves they will not go down without a fight. Likewise, fans should be excited to see what the team can accomplish with a fully healthy roster during the 2025-26 season.