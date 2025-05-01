5 Canadiens Prospects to Watch in Calder Cup Playoffs

After a dominant regular season in the American Hockey League (AHL), the Laval Rocket begin their Calder Cup Playoff run with high expectations. Finishing first in the league standings, Laval opened their postseason on Wednesday (April 30) with a best-of-five series against the Cleveland Monsters. Laval took Game 1 in Cleveland with a 3-2 win.

While the Rocket boast a solid mix of veterans and young contributors, this playoff run also serves as a crucial developmental stage for several of the Montreal Canadiens’ top prospects. Here are five Canadiens prospects to keep an eye on as Laval chases a Calder Cup title.

Jacob Fowler, Goaltender

The timing may not be ideal, but it could be the opportunity of a lifetime for Jacob Fowler. With Samuel Montembeault sidelined due to injury and Cayden Primeau recalled to the Canadiens, Laval’s net belongs to the 20-year-old for the start of the opening round. In Game 1, he saved 22 of the 24 shots he faced.

Fowler comes to the playoffs after an outstanding season with Boston College, where he went 25-7-2 with a sparkling 1.63 goals-against average (GAA) and a .940 save percentage (SV%), one of the best stat lines in all of NCAA hockey this season. His calm demeanour, strong rebound control, and ability to stay square to shooters made him one of the top goaltending prospects in college hockey.

Since joining Laval, he’s already shown glimpses of what he can bring at the pro level. Fowler went 2-1-0 in his three AHL starts to close the regular season, posting a 2.32 GAA and a .914 SV%. Game 1 was a baptism by fire, but it was also a golden opportunity to accelerate his development and earn trust in the Canadiens’ pipeline.

Logan Mailloux, Defenseman

After leading all Rocket defencemen in scoring last season as a rookie, Logan Mailloux followed up with a solid sophomore campaign. The 22-year-old right-shot blueliner tallied 12 goals and 21 assists in 63 games, maintaining his reputation as a dynamic offensive threat from the back end.

What sets Mailloux apart is his ability to generate scoring chances off the rush and on the power play. His shot is a legitimate weapon, and his skating has continued to improve. At 6-foot-3 and over 213 pounds, he also has the physical tools to make an impact in playoff-style hockey.

Laval will rely heavily on Mailloux to lead their transition game and help quarterback the man advantage. His decision-making under pressure will be tested, but this postseason could mark another big step in his path toward becoming an NHL regular.

David Reinbacher, Defenceman

While he hasn’t played a ton this season, David Reinbacher remains one of the Canadiens’ most important long-term pieces. The 2023 fifth overall pick appeared in just 10 games with Laval in a season filled with injuries and recovery time. He managed two goals and three assists in that brief span, but the numbers don’t tell the full story.

Reinbacher’s poise, defensive stick work, and ability to absorb pressure are already evident in his limited action. Despite the long layoff, he hasn’t looked out of place on North American ice, and the Canadiens have been cautious not to rush him back into a heavy workload too quickly.

That said, the Rocket could certainly use his size and calm presence on the blue line during this playoff stretch. If healthy, even in a reduced role, Reinbacher can be a stabilizing force and valuable partner on that blue line.

Owen Beck, Forward

Owen Beck continues to do what he does best: play reliable, two-way hockey with a high motor. In his first full AHL season, the 21-year-old centre posted 44 points in 65 games, showing solid progression while often being used in key defensive situations.

Beck may not have the same flashy offensive upside as some of the Canadiens’ other top prospects, but his hockey IQ, faceoff ability, and work ethic make him a coach’s dream in high-stakes moments. He kills penalties, wins draws, and rarely takes a shift off. Beck scored in his playoff debut.

Owen Beck, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

In a playoff setting where every detail matters, Beck’s value is magnified. Expect him to be matched up against top lines and thrown into important faceoff situations, especially late in close games. His development into a dependable two-way pivot is right on track.

Florian Xhekaj, Forward

While many fans might have expected Joshua Roy’s name on this list, the truth is Roy is already an established presence in Laval’s top six and power play. The fresher face to watch this spring is power forward Florian Xhekaj.

In his rookie AHL season, the younger Xhekaj carved out a consistent role for himself by doing the dirty work. He racked up 24 goals and 11 assists across 69 games, using his size and physicality to create space and pressure opponents on the forecheck. His game is built for playoff hockey.

With a heavy frame and the same fearless edge that his older brother Arber brings in Montreal, Florian has a knack for delivering momentum-shifting hits and digging in the trenches. While he’s still raw in some areas, the playoff format is a natural fit for his game. He could become a surprise breakout contributor if he catches fire early in the series.

For a team that’s already finished first in the AHL, the pressure is real, but so is the opportunity. If these young players rise to the occasion, they won’t just be helping Laval contend for a title; they’ll be pushing themselves one step closer to full-time NHL roles in the future.