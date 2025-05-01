Jets’ Hellebuyck Nominated For 2025 Hart Memorial Trophy

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been nominated for the 2025 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

Leon Draisaitl, Connor Hellebuyck, and Nikita Kucherov are finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded annually "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team." 🏆 pic.twitter.com/udt1LXhSQP — NHL (@NHL) May 1, 2025

Hellebuyck reached a new level of dominance this season, posting a 47-12-3 record, 2.00 goals against average, .925 save percentage, eight shutouts, and 41.6 goals saved above expected. The 31-year-old was also nominated the Vezina Trophy again after winning it last season (he should easily win it again) and also won his second-straight William M. Jennings Trophy.

If Hellebuyck wins the Hart, he would be the first goalie to do so since Carey Price in 2015.

The other two nominees are the Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl and the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov. Draisaitl had 106 points (52 goals, 54 assists) for the second-straight season while Kucherov had 121 (37 goals and 84 assists). Both have won the Hart before: Kucherov in 2019 and Draisaitl in 2020.