4 Keys for Oilers to Eliminate Kings in Game 6

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been a rollercoaster of emotions for the Edmonton Oilers and their fan base. After dropping both games on the road to fall into a 2-0 hole, it felt as though the Oilers may be headed for a quit exit from this year’s postseason. Instead, they’ve stormed back with three straight wins and are now looking to eliminate the Kings for the fourth straight year.

While the Oilers are certainly in the driver’s seat, this series is still far from over. The Kings were one of the NHL’s best teams over the second half of the 2024-25 season, and won’t be going down without a fight. It’s imperative the Oilers win Game 6, as beating the Kings for a second-straight time at Crypto.com Arena in what would be Game 7 would be extremely difficult. With that said, here are four main keys the Oilers need in order to knock off the Kings in six games.

Pickard Needs to Continue Making Big Saves

Calvin Pickard has by no means been perfect for the Oilers since taking over for Stuart Skinner, but he’s given his team a chance to win all three outings. He’s done so by making the big save when needed, while also kicking aside all of what would be deemed saveable shots.

Calvin Pickard, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Much like he did in the regular season, Pickard never wows anybody, but finds ways to win games. In 36 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign, he put forth a 22-10-1 record. The word gamer describes the journeyman Oilers netminder to a tee, and they’re going to need more of that from him in Game 6.

Bouchard Showing Signs of Improvement

This series has been a microcosm of what makes Evan Bouchard such a polarizing player. Taking a look at the stat sheet would tell you he’s been phenomenal, as he’s scored four goals and seven points through five outings. What it leaves out, however, is how rough things have gone for him in his own end of the ice.

Bouchard has had plenty of low moments in this series, though he really seemed to figure things out in the third period of Game 4 and continued that momentum into Game 5. Getting a truly elite version of Bouchard in Game 6 should be enough for the Oilers to knock off the Kings.

Special Teams Need a Bounce Back

The biggest story through the opening two games of this series was special teams. The Kings’ unique five-forward power play was absolutely torching the Oilers, while their penalty kill was also outstanding. That changed dramatically in Games 3 and 4, though the Kings were actually able to win the special teams battle once again in Game 5 despite losing by a 2-1 final.

The Oilers will need to be sure they do everything they can to stay out of the box, as the Kings’ five-forward power play unit has caused them fits. When they do go shorthanded, they’re going to need to find a way to kill off the Kings’ opportunities. In the same breath, whenever they earn a power play, they will need to make it count.

Unexpected Hero Needed

While Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl should be expected to step up and deliver as they always do, this may be a game where they need a more unexpected player to help carry them to victory. There are several players on this roster who are capable of doing just that, though who that hero could be remains to be seen.

Corey Perry, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Trent Frederic is a player who has yet to find the back of the net in Oilers silks, and there would be no better time than Game 6 to get on the board. Corey Perry is another player to keep an eye on, as the 39-year-old has been one of the Oilers’ best forwards this series, seemingly always making things happen offensively.

Great Effort From the Oilers

When the Oilers fell down 2-0 in this series, many had the attitude that it just simply wasn’t their year. They’ve been a banged-up bunch this season, which would have meant they wouldn’t have received tons of flak for an early exit. Instead of accepting defeat, however, they really dug in and are now just one win away from advancing to the second round.