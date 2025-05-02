Jets’ Arniel Named Jack Adams Award Finalist

Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel has been nominated for the Jack Adams Award, presented annually “to the coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success.”

Scott Arniel, Spencer Carbery, and Martin St. Louis have been named as finalists for the Jack Adams Award. The award is given annually “to the coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success." pic.twitter.com/2O4ghN6itj — NHL (@NHL) May 2, 2025

Arniel, 62, guided the Jets to a 56-22-4 record and the first Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history in his first season as the team’s head coach. He served the previous two seasons as associate coach under Rick Bowness and helped Bowness establish a strong culture and leadership core. A former Jets player from the 1.0 era, Arniel’s coaching career goes back to 1995; he also had a stint as Columbus Blue Jackets’ head coach from 2010 to 2012.

The other finalists are Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery and Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis. Carbery led the Capitals to the Eastern Conference’s best record, while St. Louis led the Canadiens back to the postseason for the first time since 2021 when they went to the Stanley Cup Final.