Reviewing the Montreal Canadiens’ 2024-25 Season

The Montreal Canadiens’ 2024-25 campaign came to an unfortunate end with a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Washington Capitals. Despite a valiant effort, the Habs were eliminated in five games, cutting short what had become a promising and encouraging season for a rebuilding franchise. While the sting of an early playoff loss lingers, now is the time to reflect on the highs and lows of a season marked by growth, key roster developments, impressive individual performances, and moments that hinted at a bright future.

A Slow Start and a Dramatic Turnaround

The Canadiens struggled out of the gate, winning only 12 of their first 31 games. The team battled inconsistency, defensive lapses, and goaltending instability early on, sitting well outside the playoff picture by mid-December. But amidst the sluggish start, signs of hope began to emerge.

One of the brightest spots was the arrival of Lane Hutson, who delivered an impressive rookie season. The young defenceman dazzled with his mobility, vision, and creativity from the blue line, finishing the season with 66 points in 82 games. His offensive impact was felt immediately, and he quickly established himself as a core piece of the Canadiens’ future and present.

Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates his goal with teammates Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovský and Ivan Demidov in the second period against the Washington Capitals of Game Three of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Up front, Cole Caufield took a significant step forward in his offensive game, scoring 37 goals and reaffirming himself as one of the league’s most lethal finishers. Meanwhile, team captain Nick Suzuki put together a career-best season with 89 points, consistently driving play and leading by example at both ends of the ice. The first line of Suzuki, Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky was a consistent force, and Slafkovsky’s development into a reliable top-six forward added another layer of optimism to the club’s outlook.

Heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off break in mid-February, the Canadiens held a middling 25-26-6 record through 57 games. However, something clicked when play resumed. From Feb. 22 to April 9, the Canadiens went on an impressive 14-4-4 run, catapulting themselves into the playoff conversation and solidifying their postseason position. The turnaround was fueled by improved defensive structure, steadier goaltending, and the continued emergence of young talent.

Key Midseason Moves and Roster Development

General manager Kent Hughes made a few calculated moves during the season that contributed to the team’s success. One of the most notable trades came when the Canadiens acquired defenceman Alexandre Carrier from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Justin Barron. Carrier brought much-needed stability to the blue line with his responsible two-way game and calm presence in the defensive zone. His ability to eat up minutes and kill penalties provided structure to a defence corps that had struggled with injuries and inconsistency.

Another key development came in goal. With Cayden Primeau struggling with consistency, the team turned to Jakub Dobeš late in the season. The rookie goaltender, recalled from Laval, made the most of his opportunity, delivering a series of solid performances and gaining valuable NHL experience ahead of a likely larger role next season.

Off the ice, the Canadiens made a notable commitment to their depth and leadership group by extending Jake Evans. The versatile forward remained a fixture on the penalty kill and proved reliable in a variety of roles throughout the lineup. His work ethic and character continue to set an example for the younger players.

Perhaps the most exciting roster addition came at the end of the season with the long-awaited arrival of Ivan Demidov. After finishing his season in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), the Russian phenom joined the Canadiens and suited up for the final stretch of games. Though he was eased into the lineup, Demidov showed flashes of the elite puck skills and offensive instincts that made him one of the most anticipated prospects in recent memory. His late-season debut injected energy into the fanbase and added even more momentum heading into the playoffs.

The Playoff Battle Against Washington

The Canadiens entered the postseason riding a wave of momentum, but the matchup with the more experienced and physically imposing Capitals posed a difficult challenge. Montreal fought hard throughout the five-game series but ultimately fell short, losing in five games.

Despite the loss, the series provided valuable lessons and experiences for a young roster. The Capitals’ depth and playoff savvy gave Montreal little room for error, and the Habs’ lack of finish in key moments was evident. However, players like Hutson, Slafkovsky, and Dobeš gained crucial playoff reps, and the team showed heart in pushing the series to five competitive games.

One area that became a point of criticism was Montreal’s physical play. The Capitals held an edge in that department, and it became clear that the Canadiens still need to build more grit and playoff-style intensity into their roster. Nevertheless, the exposure to high-stakes hockey will benefit the young core moving forward.

A Season of Growth

While the season ended in disappointment, the 2024-25 campaign should ultimately be viewed as a significant step forward in the Canadiens’ rebuild. The growth of key young players, the emergence of new faces like Hutson and Demidov, and the strong finish down the stretch all point toward a team that’s starting to find its identity.

Montreal is now entering an offseason full of intrigue. With questions surrounding the future of certain veterans, cap flexibility to make targeted additions, and a young core ready to take another leap, the front office has a real opportunity to accelerate the team’s competitive timeline. The foundation is solid, the prospect pool remains deep, and the culture being built under head coach Martin St. Louis continues to develop in the right direction.

After years of rebuilding and incremental progress, the 2024-25 season provided Canadiens fans with meaningful hockey, exciting performances, and a glimpse of what could be a bright future. While there’s still work to be done, this season will be remembered as a turning point, one where hope returned to Montreal in full force.