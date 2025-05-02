3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 7-4 Game 6 Win Over the Stars

With their backs against the wall, the Colorado Avalanche faced a do-or-die situation on Thursday night. The Dallas Stars had easily handled them in Game 5 in Dallas, setting the stage for this Game 6 elimination game in Denver.

In a game that saw drastic momentum swings, the Avalanche rallied in the third period, pouring it on Jake Oettinger for maybe the first time in the series. With a pair of empty net goals, the Avalanche secured a well-fought 7-4 win and a spot in Game 7 on Saturday night. Let’s get into the takeaways from Game 6.

That Was the Wildest Game of This Series so Far

This game had so many momentum swings, it was crazy. The Avalanche came out like a house on fire in the first period, getting goals from Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen. It was only 2-0 going into the dressing room, and Oettinger kept it from getting out of hand.

Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates after a goal against the Dallas Stars in the third period of Game Six of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

With all of the momentum, it makes total sense that the Stars charged out of the locker room and tied the game 2-2 within four minutes. Martin Necas finally scored his first playoff goal, but it took all of three minutes and change for the Stars to tie it, and Mikko Rantanen gave Dallas the 4-3 lead heading into the third period.

Nichushkin and Nathan MacKinnon scored within three minutes of one another to give the Avalanche the lead before Josh Manson and Cale Makar added empty net goals to seal the victory. Being a fan of either team in this game had to have been a rollercoaster experience, but it was fun to watch as an outsider.

The Avalanche Can Go All Out in Stretches

The Avalanche have done the same thing a few times in this series. Given that they have a pair of Ted Lindsay Award finalists in Makar and MacKinnon, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that they can pour on the pressure and score in bunches on even the best teams.

Related: 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub

In nearly every instance in which the Avalanche look overwhelming, the Stars have done a good job of weathering the storm. Like a prize-fighter, the Stars handle the flurry of punches adeptly, leaving just enough to come out swinging later on in the fight.

The Avalanche have had the chance to put their foot on the throat of the Stars in multiple games and failed to do so. It has cost them a few times, so if they have the chance to do it again in Game 7, they can’t hesitate to end things early on.

The Avalanche Are (Mostly) Getting Outplayed in Goal

Coming into the series, the Avalanche seemed to have a distinctive advantage. With both Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson out, it felt like this series was there for the taking. The difference has been Oettinger in net for the Stars, standing on his head at times.

The numbers are pretty similar when you look at them from afar. Mackenzie Blackwood is 3-3 with a 2.65 goals-against average (GAA) and .899 save percentage (SV%) while Oettinger is 3-3 with a 2.99 GAA and .909 SV%. But watching these games, it is clear that Oettinger has thoroughly outplayed his opponent and made a real difference in a series of momentum swings.

The Avalanche have had success getting Oettinger to move east-west, but he does just enough to keep the Stars in the game. If things are tight in Game 7, he has the potential to make enough big saves to push the Stars over the top.

All the Marbles

Coming into the playoffs, many felt that this would be the series of the first round. It has been a back-and-forth slugfest so far. It is also shaping up to be the lone Game 7 in the first round, a heavyweight fight in every sense.

Whoever comes out of this series will likely get division rival Winnipeg Jets in the next round and should be favored in the series. But for now, the singular focus is on Saturday night and what should be an electric Game 7 matchup.