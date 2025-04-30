Two Avalanche Players Named Ted Lindsay Finalists

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and forward Nathan MacKinnon (along with Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov) have been named finalists for the Ted Lindsay Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding player in the NHL. It is the only NHL award voted on by members of the NHL Players’ Association, continuing a tradition established in 1970-71 when it was known as the Lester B. Pearson Award.

MacKinnon recorded his third consecutive 100-point season, finishing second in league scoring with 116 points in 79 games. He became the 12th player in NHL history to earn three consecutive 110-point seasons and led all centers in scoring this season. He shared the league lead in assists with 84 and set the record for shots on goal with 320. He tied for second in power-play primary assists with 17 and placed second in primary assists (53), even-strength points (78), and power-play points (38). MacKinnon also led all forwards in ice time, averaging 22:47 per game, and ranked fourth in points per game with an average of 1.47.

Last season, he became the second-ever Avalanche player to receive the Hart Memorial Trophy as regular season MVP, following Joe Sakic’s win in 2000-01. As a four-time finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award (also in 2017-18 and 2019-20), MacKinnon is aiming to become the first player since Connor McDavid (in 2016-17 and 2017-18) to win consecutive Most Outstanding Player awards.

Cale Makar played 80 games and achieved career highs with 30 goals and 92 points, leading all defensemen and ranking ninth in league scoring. Makar also topped all defensemen in assists with 62, becoming only the fifth defenseman in NHL history to reach both the 30-goal and 60-assist milestones in a single season.

He is the first defenseman to record 90 points in consecutive seasons since Paul Coffey (1988-89 to 1990-91) and Al MacInnis (1989-90 to 1990-91). Additionally, Makar led all defensemen in power-play goals (12), primary power-play assists (13), and total power-play points (35). He set a career high with 246 shots on goal and ranked third in the NHL in average ice time, at 25:43. As a first-time finalist for the award, Makar is aiming to become the first defenseman to win the Ted Lindsay since Bobby Orr in the 1974-75 season. The NHL Award winners will be announced in June.