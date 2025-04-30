Maple Leafs Battling Familiar Ghosts: History, Pressure, and Doubt

Here comes a sinking feeling Toronto Maple Leafs fans know all too well. When the lights shine brightest, when the moment truly matters, this team has too often faded. On Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena, that all-too-familiar sensation returned with force. The Maple Leafs were shut out 4-0 by the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series, squandering a chance to end the series at home.

The loss cut their series lead to 3-2, but the score wasn’t the most telling part—it was the feeling that this story has been told before. Once again, Toronto is battling more than just an opponent on the ice. They’re up against their playoff history, the weight of expectations, and a fragile inner confidence that always seems to crack at the wrong time.

Confronting History: The Curse of Maple Leafs Closeouts

The numbers are as brutal as they are familiar. Since 2018, the Maple Leafs’ core—anchored by Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares—has now gone 1-13 in games where they’ve had a chance to eliminate a playoff opponent. The lone exception was 2023’s win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, which feels more like a blip than a breakthrough this morning.

Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Game 5 was a chance to flip the script, to put the series to bed early and move forward. Instead, it felt like another repeat of a long, painful pattern. The issue is no longer statistical—it’s psychological. Each missed chance adds weight to the next. The Maple Leafs aren’t just trying to beat the Senators. They’re trying to break a curse of their own making.

Buckling Under Expectations: Maple Leafs Offence Goes Missing Again

It wasn’t for lack of effort. The Maple Leafs generated 29 shots, many of them from dangerous areas, but couldn’t solve Linus Ullmark, who posted his first career playoff shutout. Time and again, Ullmark turned aside point-blank looks while the Maple Leafs’ scorers looked tight and tentative. Matthews, Marner, Nylander, Tavares—the names are big, the resumes impressive, but none found a way to elevate when it counted.

Meanwhile, the Senators capitalized on Toronto’s breakdowns, scoring another shorthanded goal. The five-forward power play can be baffling and is great until it simply isn’t. Last night, it backfired badly. When the Maple Leafs needed poise and delivery, once again, they did not get it. What expectations should fans have for the team? Should the fact that they’ve been here before and failed to deliver be considered? Or is this a new team with a new destiny? Was Game 5 a modest bump in the road?

The Calm That Concerns: When Composure Looks Like Indifference

During the second intermission of Game 5, analyst Kevin Bieksa noted that the Maple Leafs didn’t look panicked. Maybe so, but is that a good thing? On the surface, that might seem positive. The truth is that I cannot argue with Bieksa, given his experience as a player who’s been there. From where I sit, he appears to have associated panic with breakdowns, bad decisions, and teams cracking under pressure.

However, given last night’s game, Toronto’s composure looked less like confidence and more like an emotional flatlining. To an outsider, they relied on calm when the moment demanded urgency. Can calmness become problematic? There was no visible spark, fire, or desperate push that said they understood what was slipping away.

Last night, the absence of panic was more unsettling than reassuring. The question for Game 6 is if the Maple Leafs can’t summon desperation and urgency (which seems the buzzword or common vernacular) when the series starts turning, when will they?

Senators Rise, Maple Leafs Reel

To their credit, the Senators have done more than hang around. After falling behind 3-0 in the series, they’ve clawed back with two straight wins, including an overtime thriller in Game 4. They’re playing with the energy and freedom of a team with nothing to lose.

Toronto, in contrast, looks like a team with everything to lose—and afraid of what that might mean. The swagger that powered them through the first three games is gone. Ottawa is dictating the pace now, and with Game 6 back at home, the Senators have every reason to believe.

Ridly Greig has been one of the Ottawa Senators’ stories of the series. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Amid the chaos, Anthony Stolarz quietly gave the Maple Leafs a chance to stay in it. He stopped 15 of 17 shots and held the Senators to a single goal through most of the night. He deserved better – a team that could score a goal or two. The final score was padded by two late empty-net goals, making the defeat look more lopsided than it was. But in the postseason, optics and momentum matter. Tuesday’s shutout only deepened the doubts swirling around the team.

Game 6: A Test of Maple Leafs Identity

This brings us to Game 6 in Ottawa. It feels far bigger than just one playoff game. It’s another chance for Toronto to prove they’ve grown and that the scars of previous seasons have built resilience rather than regret. But that word—“chance”—is starting to lose status. The Maple Leafs have had chance after chance (two of them in this series) to prove they are different. Yet, here they are again, ahead on paper but behind in spirit. Lose Thursday, and they return home for a Game 7—a scenario that rarely ends well for them.

It’s not just the Senators standing in their way. The Maple Leafs are battling history, expectations, and, most critically, their own belief. Game 6 is more than a chance to move on. It’s a chance to prove that this core can finally overcome the ghosts of postseason disappointments.