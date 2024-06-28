Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon Wins 2024 Hart Memorial Trophy

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon has won the 2024 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the most valuable player to his team, voted by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association members. MacKinnon also won the 2024 Ted Lindsay Award, and this is his first time winning either trophy.

MacKinnon began the season with a 35-game points streak at home, led the NHL in shots (405), and finished the season with 51 goals and 140 points. He spent the majority of the season with Jonathan Drouin and Mikko Rantanen on his wing due to his typical linemate, Gabriel Landeskog, missing the entire season with a lower-body injury.

Connor McDavid and Nikita Kucherov were the two other Hart finalists. McDavid finished the season with 32 goals and 100 assists, joining Kucherov, Bobby Orr, Wayne Gretzky, and Mario Lemieux as the only players ever to record 100 assists. Kucherov led the league in points (144) with 44 goals and 100 assists.