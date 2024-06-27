Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon Wins 2024 Ted Lindsay Award

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon has won the 2024 Ted Lindsay Award. Voted on by fellow members of the NHL Players’ Association, it is presented annually to the most outstanding player in the NHL. MacKinnon had 51 goals and 140 points throughout the 2023-24 season.

MacKinnon began the season with a 35-game points streak at home and led the NHL in shots (405). Auston Matthews, a fellow finalist for the award, scored 69 goals in 81 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs to become the 10th player in NHL history to record six or more hat tricks in a season. Nikita Kucherov, the third finalist, scored 144 points, 53 on the powerplay, for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

MacKinnon spent the majority of the season with Jonathan Drouin and Mikko Rantanen on his wing. Drouin, MacKinnon’s teammate from the Halifax Mooseheads, scored 19 goals and 56 points, due to him reconnecting with his teammate from juniors. Rantanen scored 42 goals and 104 points, finishing eighth in the NHL in scoring. Drouin is a free agent this offseason and Rantanen is set to hit the free agent market in the 2025 offseason.