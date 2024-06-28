Flames’ Mangiapane Traded to Capitals for 2nd-Round Pick in 2025

The Calgary Flames have traded Andrew Mangiapane to the Washington Capitals for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, according to Elliotte Friedman. Mangiapane scored 14 goals and 40 points in 75 games for the Flames this past season. This Flames now own three second-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Mangiapane, 28, is making $5.8 million in the 2024-25 season. He is a left-handed winger who has spent his entire seven-season career in Calgary, totaling 109 goals and 107 assists in 417 career regular season games. He also has six goals and six assists in 27 career playoff games. Frequenting the Flames’ middle six for the better part of his career, he has provided impressive defense and discipline, typically being deployed on the penalty kill and in late-game situations.

The Capitals lost in Round 1 of the 2024 Playoffs to the New York Rangers and hope to improve next season. The addition of Mangiapane definitely helps, as he will solidify the team’s middle six. It is unknown how the remainder of the roster will shake out given the team’s plans to be aggressive in the coming days, but he will likely spend time on the second or third line, seeing close to 15 minutes per game. Following this move, the Capitals have a projected seven million remaining in cap space.

The Flames are amid a roster overhaul. In the past year, they have traded Jacob Markström, Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, Elias Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov, and Tyler Toffoli. Now with 16 picks in the first three rounds of the next three drafts, general manager Craig Conroy will be able to construct the roster exactly to his liking.