Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck Wins 2024 Vezina Trophy

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has won the 2024 Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the goaltender who is adjudged to be the best at this position. He went 37-19-4 with a 2.39 goals against average (GAA), a .921 save percentage (SV%), and 33.1 goals saved above expected (GSAx), according to Moneypuck.

Hellebuyck now joins Sergei Bobrovsky as the only active goaltenders with multiple Vezina Trophy wins.

A four-time Vezina finalist, this is Hellebuyck’s second career Vezina Trophy win (2020). He finished second in the league in wins, first in save percentage (min. 30 games), third in goals against average (min. 30 games), and first in GSAx. He led the Jets to second in the Central Division, accounting for 78 of the team’s 110 points in the standings.

The other two finalists for the award were Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucs and Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers. Demko went 35-14-2 with 2.45 GAA, a .918 SV%, and 22.0 GSAx before suffering a knee injury late in the season. Bobrovsky went 36-17-4 with 2.37 GAA, a .915 SV% and 15.6 GSAx.