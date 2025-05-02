Avalanche Score 3 Unanswered to Win Game 6 and Force a Game 7

After the Dallas Stars scored six goals against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5, taking a 3-2 series lead, the Avalanche knew they had to come out swinging to keep their season alive and force a Game 7.

What was a 2-0 lead in the first for the Avalanche turned into a 4-3 deficit. The Avalanche would go on to score three unanswered goals, winning 7-4 and forcing a Game 7.

Game Recap

Valeri Nichushkin opened the scoring when his shot was slightly deflected by the skate of Ilya Lyubushkin, beating goaltender Jake Oettinger. Artturi Lehkonen extended the lead to 2-0 after Cale Makar’s slap shot broke his stick mid-shot, causing the puck to land perfectly on Lehkonen’s stick, where he tipped it in, finishing the period.

The period began with Brock Nelson receiving a tripping penalty. Roope Hintz took advantage of the power play when MacKenzie Blackwood lost his stick, allowing Hintz to score off a rebound shot. A frightening moment occurred when Lian Bichsel and Jack Drury collided, necessitating assistance from the Stars’ medical staff to help Bichsel off the ice. Mikael Granlund then received an excellent stretch pass from Hintz, getting behind Cale Makar and Devon Toews to tie the game at 2-2.

Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates after a goal against the Dallas Stars in the third period of Game Six of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Martin Necas responded quickly by receiving a clever pass from Makar, putting the Avalanche back in the lead at 3-2. Mikko Rantanen with a nifty pass found Hintz, who rifled one right past Blackwood as he entered the zone. Rantanen, with just over a minute left in the period, rifled one past Blackwood to make it 4-3. Just before the period ended, Thomas Harley was called for high-sticking.

At the beginning of the third period, Bichsel returned to the bench. Nichushkin scored off a Landeskog shot, tying the game at 4-4. Midway through the period, Sam Steel attempted to clear the puck, but it accidentally hit his teammate, Collin Blackwell, and went into the net, giving the Avalanche a 5-4 lead. The goal was credited to Nathan MacKinnon. Granlund was called for interference on Makar, but the Stars killed the penalty. Oettinger was pulled with 2:30 left in the third, but Josh Manson and Makar scored on the empty net, securing a 7-4 win and forcing a Game 7.

The Avalanche look to win the series on Saturday, May 3, in Dallas, Texas. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST.