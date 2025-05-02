Golden Knights 3-2 Win Over Wild Clinches Series in Game 6

The Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights met up for Game 6 in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday, May 1, with the Golden Knights leading the series 3-2. The Wild needed a win to stay alive and force Game 7, while the Golden Knights needed a win to move on to the next round. The Wild had their full roster back after Filip Gustavsson left Game 5 due to illness in the second intermission. The Golden Knights were hit in the scoring department as Pavel Dorofeyev was out of the game and listed as day-to-day.

Related: 3 Takeaways From the Wild’s Overtime Loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5

The goaltending battle was between Filip Gustavsson for the Wild, while Adin Hill was in the net for the Golden Knights. The game started out with the Golden Knights getting the first goal, but the Wild fought back. It was close until the end, and the Golden Knights secured a 3-2 victory, taking the series 4-2 and advancing to the next round.

Game Recap

The Golden Knights got on the board first with a power-play goal by Shea Theodore to make it 1-0 three and a half minutes into the first period. Victor Olofsson and Jack Eichel assisted him. It took nearly the whole period before the Wild responded, but with four seconds left, Ryan Hartman scored to tie the game 1-1. Marcus Foligno assisted him, and they took the tie into the first intermission.

The second period was intense and sloppy for both sides but the Golden Knights got the go-ahead goal from their star, Jack Eichel. Mark Stone and Brayden McNabb assisted him to make it 2-1. The Wild weren’t able to respond and the Golden Knights took the lead into the second intermission.

Joel Eriksson Ek of the Minnesota Wild greets Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights following Game Six of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images)

Despite a lot of chances for the Wild, the Golden Knights scored to make it 3-1 late in the game. Stone scored the goal, and McNabb and Theodore assisted him. However, the Wild answered back 31 seconds later with a goal by Hartman, his second of the night, to get his team back within a goal. Marcus Johansson and Jake Middleton tallied the assists to make it 3-2. Unfortunately for the Wild, that was all they could do as the Golden Knights took the win and the series. The Golden Knights will move on to the next round and face either the Edmonton Oilers or the Los Angeles Kings next week.