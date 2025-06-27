Mammoth Draft Caleb Desnoyers 4th Overall

With the 4th pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Utah Mammoth have selected Caleb Desnoyers from the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

About Caleb Desnoyers

Caleb Desnoyers is one of the smartest forwards in this draft class and one of the top playmakers as well. Not only that, but he’s great in his own zone and plays a solid all-around game from the center position. At 6-foot-2, 172 pounds, he has decent size and isn’t afraid to go into the corners to battle for pucks and make life miserable for the goaltender at the front of the net. He is also a player that has shown the ability to take over games, something every elite center needs to do to break through as a core piece in the NHL.

Desnoyers did that plenty of times in the QMJHL this season for the Moncton Wildcats, leading the team as a 17/18-year-old with 35 goals and 84 points in 56 games. He was by far their best player, as the next player on the leaderboard was St. Louis Blues prospect Juraj Pekarcik with 67 points. He was also a big part of their run to the QMJHL championship and subsequent Memorial Cup appearance, with nine goals and 30 points in 19 games. Although he didn’t have the strongest Memorial Cup tournament, posting an uncharacteristic minus-5 in the plus/minus column after a gaudy plus-51 in the regular season, that shouldn’t worry the Mammoth, as that should be a blip on the radar, considering what he showcased over the larger sample size of the season and playoffs.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“It’s not just passing that makes Desnoyers an offensive threat. His shot isn’t that powerful, but converting at almost 20% efficiency in both the regular season and playoffs must mean something. It does, as his hockey IQ shines a bit here as well. He jams home loose pucks in the net front and presents himself as a target when the defense breaks down.

Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton Wildcats (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

“While Desnoyers’ offense is easy to rave about, he holds his own in all three zones. He’s strong in transition and capable as a puck-carrier, and is involved defensively. While his frame could use a bit of rounding out, he still wins board battles, shows physicality, and forces turnovers. He could be more dominant, but as is, these are areas to feel good about. Desnoyers is an elite play-driver, as well.

“There’s some belief that Desnoyers isn’t a high-upside prospect. This is not the case. He has arguably the brightest mind in the 2025 class, which has made him very productive offensively and effective in all three zones.”

How This Affects the Mammoth’s Plans

Every team needs centermen like Desnoyers in their lineup, regardless of where they are as a franchise. For the Mammoth, they are getting an offensive dynamo that can play in all situations and help bolster their roster for years to come. To win the Stanley Cup, as the Florida Panthers have shown repeatedly over the last three years, you need at least two (ideally three) solid centers to become a perennial contender, and Desnoyers has the tools to be that for the Mammoth in the future.

