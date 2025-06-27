Blackhawks Draft Anton Frondell 3rd Overall

With the third pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks have selected Anton Frondell from Djurgardens of the SHL

About Anton Frondell

Anton Frondell is a well-rounded prospect who has legitimate NHL traits and size already as an 18-year-old. The thing that stands out the most from his game is his hockey sense and ability to find the open spots in the zone to best contribute offensively for his team. Scoring 11 goals and 25 points in 29 games in the SHL is no easy feat, and it’s even more impressive when accounting for Frondell doing this as a 17-year-old while playing against full-grown men.

Related: 2025 NHL Draft Tracker

Frondell’s offensive contributions in the SHL were one thing, but the fact that he’s also played a solid two-way game at such a young age also bodes well for his long-term projection as an NHL center. He possesses all of the qualities of a top-six center with enough upside and ability to one day be a top-line player. Finding a top-line, two-way center is akin to finding gold, and though teams were aware of the injury Frondell suffered this past season in his left knee, it obviously didn’t deter him from finding his way back to SHL action and eventually becoming a top prospect in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Anton Frondell caught everyone’s attention last season, being well above a point per game (39 in 29) in the J20 Nationell. As a 16-year-old dominating his age group, expectations were going to be high this season.

His season got off to a rocky start with Djurgårdens IF in the HockeyAllsvenskan as he was dealing with injuries and struggled to find his footing upon his return as consistency was an issue. However, that has all changed as of late as the player many saw last season has found his dominance at the second-tier pro level. He’s up to 25 points in 29 games and in his last 10 games, he has 15 points.

Anton Frondell, Team Sweden (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Now that he’s healthy, Frondell has displayed his strengths consistently over the last few months. His strength lies in his ability to combine his strong awareness, drive and hockey IQ with his 200-foot game. Overall, he possesses great composure and poise at such a young age, much like Leo Carlsson in his draft year.

He could work on his first few steps, but when Frondell gets to top speed, he’s very difficult and tough to contain when he bullies his way into the offensive zone on the rush. With his 6-foot-1, 198-pound frame, he shields the puck very well and is always showing the willingness to compete and battle in the tough areas, be it along the boards or down low below the goal line. He’s able to gain leverage with his body positioning in order to win those battles, protect the puck effectively and come out on top. He reads the play very well and is always thinking two steps ahead. He makes a living driving to the middle of the ice and high danger area, being a dangerous and offensive force on the ice.

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

Frondell is great at making himself a threat in the quiet areas on the ice as he opens himself up for an opportunity or can take the puck and drive to the middle, excelling with his hands and puck control in tight spaces. He can beat defenders one-on-one easily when he has the puck, using quick one-touch moves, cuts to the inside and drive to the open space. He’s a dual threat offensive producer as he has a powerful one-time shot and has a swift and accurate wrist shot. His playmaking is just as impressive, showing great deception, drawing players in and using his vision to spot his teammates and put the puck in the right spot.”

Full player profile can be found here.

How This Affects the Blackhawks’ Plans

For the Blackhawks, there’s so much to like about Frondell. His high ceiling and high floor make him an exciting prospect, but his love for the game and mental fortitude make him such an easy player to root for as well. It may be a few seasons before he makes the jump to North America and joins the Blackhawks in the NHL, but it should be well worth the wait when all is said and done. Pairing him with Connor Bedard is a dream scenario for the Blackhawks and could be exactly what the franchise needs to turn the corner and become a legitimate competitor in the Western Conference again.