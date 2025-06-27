Sharks Draft Michael Misa Second Overall

With the second pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the San Jose Sharks have selected Michael Misa from the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

About Michael Misa

After being granted exceptional status by the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) in 2022, Michael Misa put together two solid seasons ahead of his draft-year season. This season, he put up outstanding numbers and proved exactly why he was granted the status. Winning the CHL’s Top Scorer with 134 points, he put his full game on display, whether it was goal-scoring or setting up teammates.

He can take over a game with the flip of a switch when he wants to. He looked at home back in his center position after spending his first two junior seasons on the wing due to a deep roster of centers in Saginaw. There is very little that he does wrong on the ice, and he will add immense talent to the Sharks system.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Misa has captured the attention of everyone in the hockey world ever since he was granted exceptional status in the OHL back in 2022. He is already a well-rounded two-way player, and he hasn’t even reached 18 years old yet. Scouts are amazed by how much he understands the game at such a young age, showcasing awareness and anticipation rivaling greats like Wayne Gretzky, who had the innate ability to know where the puck was going to end up before anyone else. What Misa has in his toolbox that Gretzky never had is speed, and that makes him even more dangerous.”

Michael Misa, Saginaw Spirit (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

“Misa’s a threat in all three zones, but he’s the most lethal in transition and off the rush, as he uses his speed and hockey IQ to make other teams pay for their mistakes. And once he’s in the attacking zone, he can generate offense in multiple ways, from his accurate wrist shot, slick puckhandling, or simply setting his linemates up for a high-danger chance. He demands attention, not just when he has the puck, but without it as well.”

Full player profile can be found here.

How This Affects the Sharks’ Plans

Misa immediately becomes the Sharks’ top prospect in their system and could push for a spot at the NHL level sooner rather than later with his development over the past few seasons in the OHL. His skill set should translate very well to the NHL, and he has the potential to become a first-line center who produces at a high level, at both ends of the ice.

With an already stacked farm system and players like Macklin Celebrini, the Sharks’ future continues to look brighter and brighter.

