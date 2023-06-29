Buffalo Sabres Draft Anton Wahlberg 39th Overall

With the 39th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Buffalo Sabres have selected Anton Wahlberg from the Malmo Redhawks of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL)

About Anton Wahlberg

Anton Wahlberg fits the Swedish forward prototype—a capable two-way centre with good offensive upside and tremendous defensive awareness. He plays a fantastic 200-foot game, knowing when to rush the puck up the ice and pinch in deep, and when to engage on the backcheck and support his defense with excellent positioning and an active stick. What makes him stand out above the rest is his physicality and tenacious attitude with and without the puck. Wahlberg is a big kid, standing at 6-foot-3, and he has plenty of room to grow into his frame and add more muscle.

In his second season with the Malmo Redhawks J20 of Sweden’s J20 Nationell league, Wahlberg improved his offensive game significantly, recording 14 goals and 27 points in 32 games. His play far exceeded expectations, earning him a 17-game stint with Malmo’s SHL club, something unheard of for a younger player. He registered two goals and two assists in that time, looking at ease against raised competition. Wahlberg has also represented Sweden twice in international play, securing a silver and bronze medal with his U18 and WJAC-19 teams, respectively.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Wahlberg had strong production this season at the J20 level with 27 points in 32 games, showing great potential within his age group. When he was given a promotion to the SHL, he started to show even more initiative and was extremely motivated.

“Wahlberg is a strong and impactful two-way centre that fits the mold of a prototypical power forward that could excel in today’s game. He uses his size effectively to his advantage and is constantly engaging in battles to regain possession of the puck. He has good mobility for his size and displays a strong work ethic every single shift. There are rarely moments where takes one off and is always making his presence felt on both sides of the puck.

Anton Wahlberg, Team Sweden (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

“Wahlberg has the tenacity and physicality to make life miserable for the opposition. He can get in quickly to establish a forecheck, constantly battle along the boards and is difficult to contain on the cycle, shielding the puck effectively and driving hard to the middle of the ice. He may not have the quickest first few steps, but when he hits his stride, he can move swiftly through the neutral zone in transition to lead an attack. While he doesn’t have the best hands, he can still make timely moves and dekes at the right moment to create a play. Wahlberg can be a problem in tight, providing a strong presence and creating havoc in front of the net or from far out as he has a strong and accurate wrist shot.

“Wahlberg has great awareness with the puck, finding the open lanes and driving hard with his strength and conviction. He has the instincts to know what to do as the situation unfolds. When there’s a scoring opportunity, he will take it. When there’s a lane to make a pass, he will make a crisp and accurate feed. Even without the puck, he can always find those spaces easily to receive an outlet pass or sneak in undetected to be a trailing option for a quick shot on net.”

How This Affects the Sabres’ Plans

The benefit of the Sabres drafting someone like Wahlberg is that he’ll play in a competitive league against men next season, offering a window into what the future may look like. He’ll turn 18 in July and will have a few years of development before he can turn pro, but more ice time in Sweden will help propel his upsides to higher levels. An eventual move to North America should aid with his transition to a more physical style of play, something he doesn’t shy away from. The Sabres should plan for his arrival in the next couple of seasons with some expiring contracts and plenty of opportunity to challenge for a role on the team.