Tampa Bay Lightning Draft Ethan Gauthier 37th Overall

With the 37th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Tampa Bay Lightning have selected Ethan Gauthier from the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

About Ethan Gauthier

The Sherbrooke Phoenix finished atop the Western Conference in the QMJHL, and a major proponent of their success was the rise of Ethan Gauthier’s play. Stapled to the side of Joshua Roy, a Montreal Canadiens’ draftee in 2021, the 5-foot-11 right-winger excelled at moving the puck quickly and efficiently, driving the play forward. His fascinating combination of smooth hands and quick decision-making kept opponents on their toes and gave Roy the space and time needed to break the 90-point plateau.

In 66 games this season, Gauthier recorded 30 goals and 69 points, finishing third among Phoenix players in total point production. His 30 goals made him one of four players on the team to break that plateau, while his 11 points in 11 playoff games aided Sherbrooke to reach the Western Conference Final. Although they lost to the Halifax Mooseheads, Gauthier completed the year with more positives than downfalls, capturing the 2022-23 Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal and leading the tournament in goals with six. He also received the Mike Bossy Trophy for QMJHL Best Professional Prospect.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“The son of former NHLer Denis Gauthier, Ethan is always a dominant factor as he’s consistent every single shift. The first thing that stands out is his persistent and ruthless ability to get in on the attack and establish a forecheck. He’s constantly involved, digging for loose pucks in the corners, engaging in battles to separate the player from the puck to regain possession. The work ethic and drive that he possesses will have teams calling, that’s for sure.

“Gauthier is very crafty and deceptive with the puck on his stick. He has great control and soft hands to make moves around defenders and has the awareness to always carry the puck to open ice for prime scoring chances or setting up plays. He displays great patience and doesn’t force plays if there’s nothing there. He’ll take the time to fall back and wait for help to arrive before he makes his move. He may not be the biggest player, but he isn’t afraid to make a hit and apply pressure in the offensive zone.

Ethan Gauthier, Sherbrooke Phoenix (Vincent-L Rousseau/Phoenix de Sherbrooke)

“Gauthier has great off the puck awareness to provide support for his teammates. He utilizes the spaces very well, finding the open lanes in order to receive a pass. He’s constantly gliding around and following the play in order to keep things moving on the cycle and in transition. He can provide a strong presence in front of the net and does a great job at generating second or third scoring opportunities. He can drive hard to the net and has the ability to make moves in tight spaces on the goaltender.

“Gauthier is great at helping on the backcheck if the play is about to leave the zone. He’s constantly finding the puck carrier, making timely stick lifts and tie ups in order to force a turnover and regain possession. He’s always backchecking to the blue line in order to keep the play alive, showing his ability to play on both sides of the puck. He’s strong at clogging up the lanes, keeping players to the outside and uses well-timed stick checks to apply pressure.”

How This Affects the Lightning’s Plans

Gauthier’s core areas to work on this season will be his speed and continuing to trend upwards in point production, but the Lightning shouldn’t be worried about taking time with his development. Gauthier was traded to the Drummondville Voltigeurs in June, where he’ll be expected to carry most of the offensive game. With a new playing field and no familiar faces to rely on, he will be tested heavily to lead the charge and take the game into his own hands. A strong year in Quebec will do wonders for his game, and his transition to the pros in a year will depend on how much his skating improves in the upcoming season.