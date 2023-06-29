San Jose Sharks Draft Kasper Halttunen 36th Overall

With the 36th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the San Jose Sharks have selected Kasper Halttunen from the HIFK team in Finland’s Liiga

About Kasper Halttunen

Finland’s hockey program is known for developing high-end skills and strong skating in smaller-sized forwards, which makes Kasper Halttunen stand out. His size, aggressiveness, and tenacious attitude bear a resemblance to the North American style, plus he has all the tools to be an offensive contributor at the pro level. Putting them all together may pose a challenge for the 18-year-old forward, but playing in a men’s league for a complete season could help elevate his game to the next level.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a strong start in Finland’s Liiga for Halttunen, as he struggled out of the gate. Scoring just one assist in 27 games, he often appeared a step behind the play and looked lost against tougher competition. In the U20 SM-sarja league, against similarly-talented opposition, he recorded 18 goals and 24 points in 18 games, showing a glimpse into his true potential. A second shot at Liiga with more muscle to his game will give the Sharks a better view of what he’s capable of. Shaking off the rust and nerves of competing at a higher level should be no problem for Halttunen, who manages to elevate his competitiveness whenever the opportunity calls for it.

“Heading into the 2022-23 season, there were big expectations placed upon 2023 NHL Draft hopeful Halttunen. Despite being just 17 years old, the 6-foot-3 power forward was set to take on ice time against men for HIFK of Liiga, the top professional hockey league in Finland. If he was able to excel in this difficult position, many projected Halttunen would improve his draft stock from being a fringe first-round pick to a top-10 selection.

“Following this slow start, Halttunen was eventually sent down to play with HIFK U20, which is the juniors hockey league in Finland for his Liiga club. This change of scenery did wonders for Halttunen’s production, as he went on to score 18 goals and 24 points in just 18 games played.

“So, what we have is a developing forward who was simply outmatched while playing against men as a 17-year-old, but when facing opponents closer to his own age and development, Halttunen was able to showcase his full toolkit. He has a strong shot, impressive offensive instincts, and understands how to utilize his body to drive play around the ice, and when he is fully engaged in a game he can be a dominant force on the ice.

“All this means that, while Halttunen wasn’t able to seize the title of draft darling during the 2022-23 season, he also didn’t tank his stock by playing against men in Finland. He has the intangibles that NHL general managers covet, and I expect that potential upside will outweigh any questions that may surround him.”

How This Affects the Sharks’ Plans

The Sharks have a strong candidate for their bottom six in the future, with the potential to produce at the rate of a secondary scorer. Halttunen will get his chance to prove that his first year in the Liiga was a matter of nerves, and if he can elevate his game to the next level, the sky’s the limit. Halttunen suffered a concussion early in his hockey career, drawing concerns over his overall health and physical game. He’ll test out his wear and tear in a men’s league, where he’ll develop some of his more problematic areas, like his shot control and consistency. Don’t expect Halttunen in the NHL for the next couple of years, but he might very well be worth the wait.