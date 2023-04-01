Ethan Gauthier – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ethan Gauthier

2022-23 Team: Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Date of Birth: Jan. 26, 2005

Place of Birth: Phoenix, AZ, USA

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 176 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings

If there’s one player that you would want on your team, but would absolutely hate to play against, Sherbrooke Phoenix forward Ethan Gauthier definitely fits that description as he’s always a thorn in the opposition’s side.

Gauthier was on a strong scoring pace to start the 2022-23 season with 40 points in 35 games. After December, his pace with his production declined as he was just under a point per game with 29 in 31. Despite that, Gauthier remains a strong and impactful forward whether he is producing or not.

Ethan Gauthier, Sherbrooke Phoenix (Vincent-L Rousseau/Phoenix de Sherbrooke)

The son of former NHLer Denis Gauthier, Ethan is always a dominant factor as he’s consistent every single shift. The first thing that stands out is his persistent and ruthless ability to get in on the attack and establish a forecheck. He’s constantly involved, digging for loose pucks in the corners, engaging in battles to separate the player from the puck to regain possession. The work ethic and drive that he possesses will have teams calling, that’s for sure.

Gauthier is very crafty and deceptive with the puck on his stick. He has great control and soft hands to make moves around defenders and has the awareness to always carry the puck to open ice for prime scoring chances or setting up plays. He displays great patience and doesn’t force plays if there’s nothing there. He’ll take the time to fall back and wait for help to arrive before he makes his move. He may not be the biggest player, but he isn’t afraid to make a hit and apply pressure in the offensive zone.

Gauthier has great off the puck awareness to provide support for his teammates. He utilizes the spaces very well, finding the open lanes in order to receive a pass. He’s constantly gliding around and following the play in order to keep things moving on the cycle and in transition. He can provide a strong presence in front of the net and does a great job at generating second or third scoring opportunities. He can drive hard to the net and has the ability to make moves in tight spaces on the goaltender.

Gauthier is great at helping on the backcheck if the play is about to leave the zone. He’s constantly finding the puck carrier, making timely stick lifts and tie ups in order to force a turnover and regain possession. He’s always backchecking to the blue line in order to keep the play alive, showing his ability to play on both sides of the puck. He’s strong at clogging up the lanes, keeping players to the outside and uses well-timed stick checks to apply pressure.

Gauthier isn’t the quickest skater. He doesn’t have break neck speed and his stride can be worked on, but his skill and smarts make up for that as he’s still able to setup his teammates and maintain offensive zone time. He can find the back of the net as well as he hit the 30-goal mark this season and was the leader in goals (six) at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in the summer. Even if the offense doesn’t come as often, he can still make big time plays at key moments.

Ethan Gauthier- NHL Draft Projection

Gauthier’s overall play and smarts definitely has him as a first round selection. Teams will definitely take advantage and select him if he’s available. Where he can go is definitely up in the air. Some outlets have him as top-20 prospect, and rightfully so. Given the upside offensively, he may be a player that would be a strong selection between the 20th and 32nd pick of the first round.

Quotables

“An exceptionally relentless forechecker with decent hands in tight and lots of creativity to his game, Gauthier has a solid base of skills, on top of an above-average stride and great physical habits along the boards. He has great overall instincts and can find opportunities to score where others can’t.” – Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects

“Gauthier is an excellent forechecker who works hard to pressure opposing defenders to force mistakes and turnovers. He has a nose for the net and can bury opportunities close to the goal mouth while also being capable of beating netminders from medium range with his strong shot.” – Brandon Holmes, FC Hockey

Strengths

Work ethic and drive

Puck pursuit and possession

Hands and playmaking abilities

Effective 200-foot game

Puck skills

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Work on speed

Offensive production

NHL Potential

Although he may not be a dynamic offensive producer like other players in the draft, Gauthier still has the potential to be an effective second or third-line player in the NHL. His work ethic and ability to track down pucks will attract a lot of teams as well as his ability to play in a variety of situations.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 1/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 7/10, Defense 7.5/10

Awards/ Achievements

Gauthier was drafted first overall by the Phoenix in the 2021 QMJHL Entry Draft. He was also a key part of Canada’s gold medal team at Hlinka Gretzky Cup winning gold and finished with seven points.

Ethan Gauthier Stats

Videos