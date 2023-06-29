Washington Capitals Draft Andrew Cristall 40th Overall

With the 40th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Washington Capitals select Andrew Cristall from the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL)

About Andrew Cristall

Second only to Connor Bedard in points per game in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) this past season, Andrew Cristall is one of the most gifted scorers available in the 2023 Draft. The issue with him is that he came with a lot of highs and lows in 2022-23. His lows were very low, such as his struggles in the most recent U18 World Junior Championship. However, when Cristall is on, it’s special. The highs are among the best in this draft class.

Cristall’s offensive game can catch your eye every time he steps on the ice. Very little about his style doesn’t translate smoothly to the NHL. His shot is deceptively powerful for his size, evidenced by his 39-goal season. He can also be a playmaker when called for, and his extreme intelligence helps him see a play develop before it happens.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Cristall is very smart at identifying and spotting the cross seams and passing lanes as he’s able to confidently execute a passing play to his teammates. He does a great job to lead the rush as he’s great drawing in opponents to open space up and connect with crisp passes or making a quick give-and-go. He’s always finding the open ice and when he does that’s when he goes into attack mode, letting his skill and creativity do the rest of the work.

“Although he doesn’t have the best skating mechanics, he still possesses decent speed but can improve on it. He does a great job utilizing the whole surface in order to maintain offensive zone time. What stands out the most is his edgework, as he’s able to be elusive upon entering the offensive or on the cycle.”

“Cristall always finds a way to make something happen and keep the play alive. When facing a lot of pressure and despite being smaller in stature, he maintains excellent control and body positioning. He’s effective at shielding and protecting the puck coming out of the corners and taking it to the middle of the ice.”

“Defensively, he does a good job to apply pressure and hunt and chase loose pucks. There are moments where he does exit the zone a little early and that puts his team at a disadvantage. Like any young prospect, the defensive game will come. He’s determined to excel and try to be a more complete player.”

How This Affects the Capitals’ Plans

Cristall should be a top-six forward with the potential to become a top-line player for the Capitals. He has a strong offensive skillset, making him a dangerous playmaking threat. If he continues to develop defensively, he could also be a reliable transitional player on the penalty kill.