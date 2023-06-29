Buffalo Sabres Draft Maxim Štrbák 45th Overall

With the 45th pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Buffalo Sabres have selected Maxim Štrbák from the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League (USHL)

About Maxim Štrbák

Maxim Štrbák impressed during his first season in North America. After playing most of his junior career in Finland, the Slovakian defenceman made his way to the USHL, where he recorded 18 points in 46 games for the Sioux Falls Stampede. After the season was over, he shined for his home country of Slovakia, where as captain, he averaged over 25 minutes a game and was named one of the top three players of the tournament for his team.

A defenceman that can contribute in all three zones, he is very sound defensively, which helps him defend against the rush. Listed at 6-foot-2, 198 pounds, he is also very good at clearing out the front of the net and winning battles along the board. He can do a little bit of everything on the ice and should continue to develop at Michigan State University next season.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Maxim Strbak has the attributes organizations covet when it comes to which prospects they draft. He is a big, two-way defenceman who is durable and has some physicality to his game. A player with a strong track record of success against older competition, he is set to join and play a key role for a strong Michigan State University team next season that already has multiple NHL-drafted players committed for the 2023-24 campaign.

2023 Nashville NHL Draft (The Hockey Writers)

“Starting in the defensive zone, Strbak is great at clearing out the crease and staying in the proper position to defend. His physical play can separate the opposition from the puck, while his stick positioning helps cut off passing lanes, especially on the penalty kill. He doesn’t back away from a challenge and has shown he can shut down the opposition’s top line on a consistent basis.

Latest News & Highlights

“In the offensive zone, Strbak has a good shot but has to learn to use it more. This year in the United States Hockey League (USHL), he only recorded 77 shots on goal despite being given a good amount of time on the power play. As for his playmaking skills, he knows how to scan for open teammates and can deliver tape-to-tape passes that lead to scoring chances. While his offensive game does need more time to develop, it is on the right track as he continues to adjust to the North American-sized ice surface.”

How This Affects the Sabres’ Plans

After selecting Zach Benson in the first round, the Sabres continued to add depth on the blue line in the form of Maxim Štrbák. With young defencemen like Owen Power, Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson, he joins what some consider to be the deepest prospect group in the league. There will be plenty of competition in Buffalo, but he has the potential to be a part of a young Sabres team that should dominate the NHL soon.