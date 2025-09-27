Sabres’ Prospect Konsta Helenius Could Make Opening Night Roster

Preseason and training camp are underway for all 32 NHL teams. That means we could see a few surprise players fly under the radar and make the opening night roster, whether they stay on the roster or get sent back down shortly after. Last season, we saw Philadelphia Flyers prospect Jett Lunchanko surprise everyone and make the opening night roster. Granted, he only played four games before being sent back to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), but no one expected him to make the opening night roster.

This season, I believe we will have at least one surprise player make the opening night roster, and that will be Buffalo Sabres prospect Konsta Helenius, who was stellar in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season and has continued to impress so far in training camp/preseason.

Helenius Brings More Than Offense to the Sabres’ Roster

We all know how good Helenius can be offensively, and his offensive IQ/playmaking is some of the best out of any prospect in the NHL, but he can bring more to the Sabres’ roster than just offense. Helenius, who primarily plays center, also does all of the little things right; that’s why he’s such a standout player.

Konsta Helenius, Buffalo Sabres (Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

A center’s job is to protect the center of the ice, and primarily, they need to win faceoffs and play good defense, which is what Helenius does. His defense and effort go unnoticed. He can backcheck, forecheck, be in the right spots to intercept passes, put pressure on opposing puck carriers, and he knows where to be in the defensive zone. With Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff seemingly wanting to play a more defensive style of game, the Sabres acquired forward Josh Doan and defenseman Michael Kesselring from the Utah Mammoth, both of whom are excellent defensive players and could be game changers for Ruff and the Sabres.

Helenius’ Potential Fit & Depth Chart Analysis

Even though Helenius has first-line potential, he’ll end up starting in the bottom-six as the Sabres’ top-six is already solidified. Slotting Helenius as the fourth-line center to open the season is what he may need to help his development in the NHL. The Sabres have done that with multiple young players. They did it with Zach Benson in his rookie season, Jiri Kulich last season, and now it could be time for it to be Helenius.

The Sabres’ center depth is pretty solid, with Josh Norris, Kulich, and Ryan McLeod as the team’s top three centers, assuming Norris can stay healthy for a full season, as he only played in three games last season after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Ottawa Senators. Peyton Krebs, the Sabres’ fourth-line center, can slot over to the left wing. Alternatively, if the Sabres want to keep Krebs at center, Helenius can also play some right wing. If he makes the Sabres’ opening night roster and Krebs stays at center, the forward group could look like the following:

Zach Benson – Josh Norris – Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker – Ryan McLeod – Alex Tuch

Jack Quinn – Jiri Kulich – Josh Doan

Beck Malenstyn – Peyton Krebs – Konsta Helenius

That is some solid center and right wing depth within the forward lineup. Helenius would add an extra punch of offense to the bottom-six, which already consists of sniper Kulich, Quinn, who has shown flashes of his potential, Krebs, a phenomenal playmaker, and Doan, a complete 200-foot player. Adding Helenius to the lineup seems like it’s almost a must, especially after trading JJ Peterka over the offseason.

Helenius Has the “It” Factor

Helenius is an upgrade over what the Sabres currently have on the fourth line. He’s already turning heads in the preseason with how well he’s been playing in all phases of the game. He’s played in all three Sabres preseason games so far and has recorded two points (one goal, one assist), and the assist he has was an absolutely beautiful no-look pass in their 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Last season, he ended up playing in the AHL with the Rochester Americans, and he recorded 35 points in 65 games played. He also added another six points in eight playoff games. The now 19-year-old has demonstrated his ability to compete in North America, and given his development trajectory, he could be on his way to being named to the Sabres’ opening-night roster.

Helenius has quietly been emerging as one of the Sabres’ top prospects, and he’s building a case that is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore to make the roster out of training camp. If the Sabres want a chance to make the playoffs this season, Helenius needs to be on the NHL roster full-time. Whether he cracks the roster or not, one thing’s clear: Helenius isn’t here to fill a jersey/roster spot; he’s here to compete, and he’s on his way to becoming a star in the NHL.