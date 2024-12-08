Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Devils – 12/8/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (15-13-0) at DEVILS (18-9-2)
7 p.m. ET; NHLN, ALT2, MSG, TVAS
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Logan O’Connor
Nikolai Kovalenko — Parker Kelly — Chris Wagner
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Calvin de Haan — John Ludvig
Scott Wedgewood
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Nikita Prishchepov
Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
Status report
- The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate after a 2-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.
- Colton returned to the lineup Saturday and had three shots on goal in 13:16 after missing 17 games with a broken foot.
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier – Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer — Tomas Tatar
Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Nathan Legare
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Status report
- The Devils held an optional morning skate.
