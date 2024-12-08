Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Devils – 12/8/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (15-13-0) at DEVILS (18-9-2)

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, ALT2, MSG, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Logan O’Connor

Nikolai Kovalenko — Parker Kelly — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Calvin de Haan — John Ludvig

Scott Wedgewood

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Nikita Prishchepov

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate after a 2-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Colton returned to the lineup Saturday and had three shots on goal in 13:16 after missing 17 games with a broken foot.

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier – Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen

Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer — Tomas Tatar

Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Nathan Legare

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Status report

The Devils held an optional morning skate.

