Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Red Wings – 12/7/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (14-13-0) at RED WINGS (10-12-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Logan O’Connor
Nikolai Kovalenko — Parker Kelly — Chris Wagner
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Calvin de Haan — John Ludvig
Alexandar Georgiev
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Nikita Prishchepov
Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
Status report
- Colton will return to the lineup after missing 17 games with a broken foot.
Latest for THW:
- Analyst’s Marner-for-Rantanen Trade Proposal Doesn’t Make Sense
- Avalanche on Right Track Despite Slow Start to 2024-25 Season
- 3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 5-3 Loss to the Hurricanes
Red Wings projected lineup
Michael Rasmussen — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — J.T. Compher — Alex DeBrincat
Joe Veleno — Andrew Copp — Tyler Motte
Vladimir Tarasenko — Marco Kasper — Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl
Ville Husso
Sebastian Cossa
Scratched: Albert Johansson, Christian Fischer
Injured: Cam Talbot (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body)
Status report
- Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said goalies Talbot and Lyon will each miss at least two more games.
Latest for THW:
- Senators Defeat Red Wings 2-1 After Late Goal From Norris
- Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Senators – 12/5/24
- Dear Santa: Red Wings’ 2024 Wish List