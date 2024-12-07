Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Red Wings – 12/7/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (14-13-0) at RED WINGS (10-12-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Logan O’Connor
Nikolai Kovalenko — Parker Kelly — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Calvin de Haan — John Ludvig

Alexandar Georgiev
Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Nikita Prishchepov

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

  • Colton will return to the lineup after missing 17 games with a broken foot.

Red Wings projected lineup

Michael Rasmussen — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — J.T. Compher — Alex DeBrincat
Joe Veleno — Andrew Copp — Tyler Motte
Vladimir Tarasenko — Marco Kasper — Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Ville Husso
Sebastian Cossa

Scratched: Albert Johansson, Christian Fischer

Injured: Cam Talbot (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body)

Status report

  • Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said goalies Talbot and Lyon will each miss at least two more games.

