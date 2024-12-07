Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Red Wings – 12/7/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Logan O’Connor

Nikolai Kovalenko — Parker Kelly — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Calvin de Haan — John Ludvig

Alexandar Georgiev

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Nikita Prishchepov

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

Colton will return to the lineup after missing 17 games with a broken foot.

Red Wings projected lineup

Michael Rasmussen — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — J.T. Compher — Alex DeBrincat

Joe Veleno — Andrew Copp — Tyler Motte

Vladimir Tarasenko — Marco Kasper — Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Ville Husso

Sebastian Cossa

Scratched: Albert Johansson, Christian Fischer

Injured: Cam Talbot (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body)

Status report

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said goalies Talbot and Lyon will each miss at least two more games.

