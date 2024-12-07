Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Canadiens – 12/7/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (18-6-2) at CANADIENS (10-13-3)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT2

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Taylor Raddysh

Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate following a 3-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

Thompson is expected to start after Lindgren made 20 saves Friday; he was on the ice Saturday morning with the three expected healthy scratches.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook

Juraj Slafkovsky — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Jayden Struble

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: None

Status report

Guhle will return after he was unable to play because of an illness Thursday, a 3-0 win against the Nashville Predators.

