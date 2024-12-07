Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Canadiens – 12/7/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (18-6-2) at CANADIENS (10-13-3)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT2
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
- The Capitals did not hold a morning skate following a 3-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.
- Thompson is expected to start after Lindgren made 20 saves Friday; he was on the ice Saturday morning with the three expected healthy scratches.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Capitals’ Record-Setting Road Win Over the Maple Leafs
- Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Capitals – 12/6/24
- NHL Rumors: Penguins, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Capitals
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook
Juraj Slafkovsky — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Jayden Struble
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: None
Status report
- Guhle will return after he was unable to play because of an illness Thursday, a 3-0 win against the Nashville Predators.
Latest for THW:
- Predators a Cautionary Tale for Canadiens as Marchessault Struggles
- Team Canada Adding Canadiens’ Montembeault to 4 Nations Face-Off Roster Isn’t Political
- Oilers Acquire Perreault From Canadiens in Exchange for Hoefenmayer