Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Penguins – 12/7/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Fraser Minten — Steven Lorentz

Nikita Grebenkin — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Marshall Rifai, Alex Nylander

Injured: Jake McCabe (head), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Bobby McMann (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate.

Woll will likely start for Toronto after Stolarz made 23 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday.

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Drew O’Connor — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino

Michael Bunting — Blake Lizotte — Anthony Beauvillier

Kevin Hayes — Cody Glass — Noel Acciari

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering — Ryan Shea

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Graves, Jesse Puljujarvi, Matt Nieto

Injured: None

Status report

Jarry is expected to start for Pittsburgh; Nedeljkovic made 28 saves in a 4-2 loss at the New York Rangers on Friday.

