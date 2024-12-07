Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Penguins – 12/7/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAPLE LEAFS (16-8-2) at PENGUINS (11-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Fraser Minten — Steven Lorentz
Nikita Grebenkin — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Marshall Rifai, Alex Nylander

Injured: Jake McCabe (head), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Bobby McMann (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

  • Neither team held a morning skate.
  • Woll will likely start for Toronto after Stolarz made 23 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday.

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Drew O’Connor — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino
Michael Bunting — Blake Lizotte — Anthony Beauvillier
Kevin Hayes — Cody Glass — Noel Acciari

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering — Ryan Shea

Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Graves, Jesse Puljujarvi, Matt Nieto

Injured: None

Status report

  • Jarry is expected to start for Pittsburgh; Nedeljkovic made 28 saves in a 4-2 loss at the New York Rangers on Friday.

