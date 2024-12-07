Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Penguins – 12/7/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (16-8-2) at PENGUINS (11-13-4)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Fraser Minten — Steven Lorentz
Nikita Grebenkin — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Marshall Rifai, Alex Nylander
Injured: Jake McCabe (head), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Bobby McMann (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
- Neither team held a morning skate.
- Woll will likely start for Toronto after Stolarz made 23 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Capitals’ Record-Setting Road Win Over the Maple Leafs
- 4 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ Loss to the Capitals
- Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Capitals – 12/6/24
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Drew O’Connor — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino
Michael Bunting — Blake Lizotte — Anthony Beauvillier
Kevin Hayes — Cody Glass — Noel Acciari
Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering — Ryan Shea
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Graves, Jesse Puljujarvi, Matt Nieto
Injured: None
Status report
- Jarry is expected to start for Pittsburgh; Nedeljkovic made 28 saves in a 4-2 loss at the New York Rangers on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- Rangers End Penguins’ Win Streak With 4-2 Win
- Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Rangers– 12/6/24
- NHL Rumors: Penguins, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Capitals