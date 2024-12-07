Rangers End Penguins’ Win Streak With 4-2 Win

On Friday night, the New York Rangers hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden in a big Metropolitan Division contest. The Rangers (13-10-1) had lost four of their last five games and made a huge move by trading captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks before the game. The Penguins (11-12-4), on the other hand, had won four straight games against tough opponents. With a win, the Penguins would have jumped the Rangers in the standings and taken the second wild card spot.

Related: Ducks Acquire Trouba From Rangers in Exchange for Vaakanainen, 4th-Round Pick

Between the pipes, Igor Shesterkin got the start for the Rangers off the back of signing an eight-year extension. For the Penguins, they turned to Alex Nedeljkovic to continue their hot streak.

Game Recap

Early in the first period, both teams sustained pressure in the offensive zone. The first big chance came 4:10 into the period from Philip Tomasino, but Shesterkin was in perfect position to take the shot right to the Rangers’ crest.

Artemi Panarin was sent to the box at 12:15, testing the league’s second-ranked penalty kill. Despite some chances, the Penguins could not capitalize.

After a fast-paced, back-and-forth second period, the Penguins found themselves with the lead. Out of the penalty box and into the goal-scoring column, Blake Lizotte got the scoring started at 6:19.

The Rangers responded at 7:28 with a blistering slapshot from Panarin that rang off the post and into the net. Just as it was looking like it would be 1-1 going into the third period, Panarin collected his second of the night to make it 2-1 with just half a second remaining in the second period.

Mike Zibanejad, Vincent Trocheck, Chris Kreider, and Artemi Panarin celebrate after Trocheck’s first period goal during game four of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the third period, the Penguins flipped a switch to get going. Tomasino continued his hot start with the Penguins, tying the game at 2-2 at 8:29. The Rangers needed just one rush to make it a 3-2 game at 9:53. Former Penguin Reilly Smith banged home a rebound after having a tremendous night.

Vincent Trocheck increased the Rangers’ lead to two at 18:22 to all but seal the game. Shesterkin picked up the win, stopping 18 of 22 shots he faced. Nedeljkovic made 28 saves in the loss.

The Penguins have a quick turnaround as they head back to Pittsburgh to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. The Rangers will host the Seattle Kraken in a Sunday matinee.