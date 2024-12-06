Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Rangers– 12/6/24

by

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Rangers tonight at Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (11-12-4) at RANGERS (13-10-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNW, SNO, SNE

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Drew O’Connor — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino
Michael Bunting — Blake Lizotte — Anthony Beauvillier
Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Kevin Hayes

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering — Ryan Shea

Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Ryan Graves, Jesse Puljujarvi, Cody Glass

Injured: None

Latest for THW:

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider
Zac Jones — Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick

Injured: Brett Berard (upper body)

Status report

  • Berard, a forward, participated in the Rangers morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey but will miss his second consecutive game.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner