Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Rangers– 12/6/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Rangers tonight at Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (11-12-4) at RANGERS (13-10-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNW, SNO, SNE
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Drew O’Connor — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino
Michael Bunting — Blake Lizotte — Anthony Beauvillier
Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Kevin Hayes
Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering — Ryan Shea
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Ryan Graves, Jesse Puljujarvi, Cody Glass
Injured: None
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider
Zac Jones — Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Injured: Brett Berard (upper body)
Status report
- Berard, a forward, participated in the Rangers morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey but will miss his second consecutive game.
