Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Rangers– 12/6/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Rangers tonight at Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (11-12-4) at RANGERS (13-10-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNW, SNO, SNE

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Drew O’Connor — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino

Michael Bunting — Blake Lizotte — Anthony Beauvillier

Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Kevin Hayes

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering — Ryan Shea

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Ryan Graves, Jesse Puljujarvi, Cody Glass

Injured: None

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Zac Jones — Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Injured: Brett Berard (upper body)

Status report

Berard, a forward, participated in the Rangers morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey but will miss his second consecutive game.

