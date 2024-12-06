Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Devils – 12/6/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (13-13-1) at DEVILS (17-9-2)
7 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, MSGSN, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Brandon Tanev
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Yanni Gourde
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Ryan Winterton
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Vince Dunn– Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Ryker Evans (hand)
Status report
- Seattle did not hold a skate on Friday after a 5-2 win at the New York Islanders on Thursday.
- Gourde is expected to play after missing the final 17:50 of the third period on Thursday due to “bumps and bruises.”
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Nathan Legare
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Status report
- Tatar will return to the lineup after missing the past two games with a lower body injury.
- Bastian will miss his 15th straight game, but the forward continues to work and practice with the team wearing a full face shield.
