Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Devils – 12/6/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (13-13-1) at DEVILS (17-9-2)

7 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, MSGSN, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Brandon Tanev

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Yanni Gourde

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Ryan Winterton

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Vince Dunn– Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Ryker Evans (hand)

Status report

Seattle did not hold a skate on Friday after a 5-2 win at the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Gourde is expected to play after missing the final 17:50 of the third period on Thursday due to “bumps and bruises.”

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Nathan Legare

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Status report

Tatar will return to the lineup after missing the past two games with a lower body injury.

Bastian will miss his 15th straight game, but the forward continues to work and practice with the team wearing a full face shield.

