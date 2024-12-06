Dougie Hamilton’s Recent Surge Is Powering the Devils

This season, the New Jersey Devils have improved in nearly every aspect of their game. But with all the system changes and new faces, it’s easy to forget that one of the most important pieces was already there, just injured. Dougie Hamilton didn’t play past the 20th game of 2023-24 after tearing his pectoral muscle. The Devils missed the playoffs.

The team needs Hamilton’s presence, especially on the power play. Despite a slow start – no points in his first six games – the defenseman has played at an 18-goal, 78-point pace since, reminding everyone that he’s still one of the best offensive defensemen in the sport.

Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“I think, certain situations, I just (had) to get used to after not playing for so long,” Hamilton told The Hockey Writers (THW). He also suggested he wasn’t concerned about his slow start. “(That’s) hockey,” he said. “Some shots you make are great and don’t go in and vice versa. So, it’s going to all work out eventually.”

Only one of his first 69 shots found the back of the net for a shooting percentage of just 1.4%. But he scored on four of his next 21, a 19% clip since. There’s always been the concern that his defensive errors overshadow his offensive production. This season that has not been the case. This season, he’s taking pride in his defensive game.

Sheldon Keefe’s Thoughts

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said, “(Dougie’s) the weapon that we have, that not a lot of teams have…With Doug, it’s always going to be about consistency, shift to shift, play to play, defensively especially, and being engaged. I have seen a step (forward) with that…Brenden Dillon being his partner has helped in that regard.”

In the last ten games, his goals against per 60 minutes (GA/60) is 2.35 – a ~24% decrease from last season’s 3.09 GA/60. It’s easy to nitpick and say that Hamilton has a plus-minus of zero, but he has tremendous power play value, and he’s been on the ice for 23 more goals than the opposition (56-33) (via Natural Stat Trick).

It’s 2024 and Hamilton on Broadway is still a hit.#NJDevils | @Mikes_Amazing pic.twitter.com/UdBoxBHwbj — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 3, 2024

Only Nathan Mackinnon and Erik Karlsson have been on the ice for more high-danger chances created. But they’ve both given up more chances and goals than Hamilton. In fact, Hamilton’s taken the puck away ~56% more frequently than his previous two seasons, and he’s hitting opponents 15% more often.

All the Devils need is average-ish defense from Hamilton to be successful, given how lethal he is on what’s now the league’s top power play. As long as he doesn’t become a liability (which he hasn’t been this season), the team will be fine. Hamilton helped put the Devils on the map by becoming one of the first big-name free agents to choose New Jersey as his long-term destination. Now, he’s keeping them on the map by producing at an elite level.