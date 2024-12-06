Devils’ Jesper Bratt Set to Skate in 500th NHL Game

This week has been filled with impressive accomplishments for New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt. In tonight’s (Dec. 6) matchup against the Seattle Kraken, he will skate in his 500th NHL game. This milestone comes just two days after Bratt was named to Team Sweden for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Devils drafted Bratt 162nd overall in the sixth round during the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Since then, he has blossomed into a franchise cornerstone, becoming one of the best offensive wingers in the NHL. Alongside captain Nico Hischier, Bratt is the longest-tenured Devils player.

Bratt is known for his speed, discipline, agility, and shot accuracy. He is also a consistent scorer, recording nine multi-point games so far this season. According to NHL Edge, Bratt ranks in the 94th percentile in goals, skating distance, and speed bursts over 20 miles per hour.

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Currently, Bratt leads the team with 35 points, 17 of which he recorded on the power play, and remains on the top line alongside Ondrej Palat and Jack Hughes. Bratt has been exceptional as of late, earning his second-career hat trick against the Florida Panthers and having a four-point game against the New York Rangers. As of right now, he is on pace to hit 103 points this season, which would be a career-high.

Bratt is in the second season of an eight-year, $63 million deal with New Jersey. His impact is undeniable, and general manager Tom Fitzgerald continues to stress that Bratt is a core member of the Devils’ franchise. As the team continues its journey to playoff contention, there is no doubt Bratt will lead on the front lines.