Ducks News & Rumors: Trouba Trade, Zegras Hurt, 4 Nations, WJC & More

The Anaheim Ducks conclude a four-game homestand with a matchup against the red-hot Minnesota Wild on Friday (Dec. 6). It’s unclear if Trevor Zegras will be available to play after suffering a lower-body injury in a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday (Dec. 4).

Additionally, Cam Fowler and Jacob Trouba are being mentioned in trade talks, while Leo Carlsson will play in the 4 Nations Face-Off. There also is some 2025 World Junior Championship news to discuss in the latest News and Rumors roundup.

Zegras Dealing With Another Injury Concern

Zegras was helped off the ice early in the second period and didn’t return after getting tangled up with Willam Karlsson of the Golden Knights. He sat out 51 games last season due to a groin injury and a broken ankle. The 23-year-old forward failed to establish much of a rhythm offensively in 2023-24 because of his extended absences.

If Zegras misses extended time with his latest issue, it could disturb the momentum he started to build at the end of November, when he concluded the month with three goals and seven points in seven appearances. He didn’t partake in Friday’s morning skate and is still being evaluated.

Ducks Reportedly Land Trouba from Rangers

Over the day (Dec. 6), Anaheim went from being in the mix to acquire Trouba to being the front-runner to obtaining him in exchange for Urho Vaakanainen and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick, according to TSN’s Chris Johnston. Trouba had a 15-team no-trade list that he waived to join the Ducks. The Rangers didn’t retain any of his $8 million cap hit through the 2025-26 season in the deal.

Related: Ducks Acquire Trouba From Rangers in Exchange for Vaakanainen, 4th-Round Pick

New York has won four of 10 games (4-6-0) going into Friday night’s action, and the organization is seeking a spark. Trouba has six assists, 46 shots on goal, 68 blocked shots, 39 hits and 22 penalty minutes through 24 games this season. He will add some physicality and leadership to the Ducks’ defense corps. The team valued those attributes when signing Radko Gudas and later naming him their captain.

Senators Could Be Interested in Fowler

Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios was already searching the market for a defenseman before placing Artem Zub on long-term injured reserve with a fractured foot (from ‘Blueline help won’t be easy for Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios to find,’ The Ottawa Citizen, Nov. 27, 2024). Fowler was mentioned as a potential target for the Senators, and he would provide the team’s defense corps with a much-needed veteran depth piece.

Cam Fowler, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Fowler returned from an 11-game absence in Wednesday’s loss to the Golden Knights. After recovering from an upper-body injury, he logged 20:08 of ice time and finished with a minus-2 rating. The Ducks made the eyebrow-raising decision to scratch Pavel Mintyukov to make room for Fowler’s return. Still, the 21-year-old Mintyukov was probably in need of a reset. His offensive production has been trending in the wrong direction this campaign, and he has struggled on the defensive end.

World Junior Championship Buzz

The big news from the World Junior selection process for the Ducks was the omission of Beckett Sennecke from Canada’s selection camp. Anaheim made the 18-year-old winger the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He has amassed 20 goals and 41 points through 24 outings this season for the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Generals GM Roger Hunt was “astonished” to learn that Sennecke had been snubbed (from ‘Oshawa Generals star Calum Ritchie chosen for Canada’s World Junior team camp; Beckett Sennecke snubbed,’ Durham Region, Dec. 3, 2024). It was a forgettable tournament for the organization’s prospect pool in 2024, and it’s not off to an encouraging start.

Ducks’ prospects Carey Terrance and Austin Burnevik were named to the preliminary roster of the United States for the 2025 World Juniors. The 19-year-old Terrance has 12 goals and 23 points through 25 OHL games with the Erie Otters in 2024-25. The Ducks chose him in the second round, with the 59th overall pick, in the 2023 NHL Draft. Burnevik, a sixth-round choice (182nd overall) in 2024, has seven goals and five assists across 13 outings for St. Cloud State University this campaign.

Carlsson Will Represent Sweden

Carlsson was the lone member of the Ducks to secure a spot in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. He will play for Team Sweden at the competition, which takes place in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20.

Carlsson has missed the last four games with an upper-body injury, and he will likely miss another on Friday after participating in the morning skate with a non-contact jersey. It’s unclear when the 19-year-old center will be ready to return to action, but he should be available to represent the Ducks and Sweden at the tournament.

Ducks Prepare for Busy Road Trip

After what is sure to be a challenging game versus the Wild, the Ducks embark on a four-game road trip on the East Coast. Over six days, the team will play against the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Columbus Blue Jackets, and they’ll welcome a new defender into the mix during that span.