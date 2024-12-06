Ducks Acquire Trouba From Rangers in Exchange for Vaakanainen, 4th-Round Pick

On Friday (Dec. 6) morning, reports began to circulate that the New York Rangers were working on trading defender Jacob Trouba. Early in the afternoon, the reports became official as Trouba was traded to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Urho Vaakanainen, and a 2025 fourth-round pick. In the trade, the Ducks will be taking on his full salary, meaning the Rangers have approximately $8.5 million in cap space after the transaction.

Offical trade call with the league hasn't happened yet, so still pending that approval, but it will be defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round pick to the Rangers for Trouba.

Ducks take on full Trouba contract. No salary retained by Rangers. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 6, 2024

Trouba, who is 30 years old, was the captain of the Rangers before the deal was completed. He was drafted 9th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Winnipeg Jets. This season, he has six assists through 24 games. Through 772 career games, he has scored 73 goals and added 242 assists for 315 points.

Vaakanainen, who is 25 years old, has one assist through five games this season. He was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins at 18th overall. Through 141 career games, he has scored one goal and added 24 assists for 25 points.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.