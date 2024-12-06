Kraken Defeat Islanders 5-2

The Seattle Kraken faced the New York Islanders in the second game of their four-game road trip on Dec. 5. This game marked the first of two for the Islanders at home. Although the Islanders had home-ice advantage, it was the Kraken who took the victory in a 5-2 win.

Game Recap

Three minutes into the first period, the Kraken started off the scoring. Tye Kartye kicked them off, scoring his third of the season. Adam Larsson and Vince Dunn passed the puck to each other from the blue line. Dunn, seeing an opening, passed it up to Kartye, who tipped the puck into the net.

Exactly 15 minutes into the first period, Scott Mayfield received a two-minute minor for delay of game. The Kraken managed to finally capitalize on the extra man advantage. Chandler Stephenson, up by the goal, passed the puck to Dunn. Once again, seeing a crack in the Islanders’ defense, he passed it to Oliver Bjorkstrand, who was able to tip it into the net.

Vince Dunn, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

Dunn was not racking up the points tonight. Larsson passed the puck to him, and as he skated up toward the goal, Dunn let a slapshot fly. That puck found its mark at the back of the net. He was able to earn a point on the first three goals.

After all the excitement for the Kraken, Yanni Gourde was sent to the penalty box for cross-checking Ryan Pulock. Unfortunately, the Islanders were not able to capitalize on the extra man advantage here. Shortly after, it was the Islanders who were given a penalty. Noah Dobson received a two-minute minor after high-sticking Bjorkstrand. For the second time in the game, the Kraken managed to do the unthinkable; score on the power play. Brandon Montour, from the blue line, passed the puck to Shane Wright. He shot it from the faceoff circle and scored the fourth goal of the game. As the second period closed, the score reading 4-0 Kraken, the Islanders were beginning to feel the pressure.

With 12 minutes left in the game, the Islanders were finally able to get on the board. After a failed shot attempt, Anders Lee was able to recover the puck before Joey Daccord could cover it. Lee sent it to Simon Holmstrom, who sent it to Noah Dobson for the rebound shot. Shooting the puck from the faceoff circle, he was able to score the first goal of the game for the Islanders. This one would not end in a shutout. Just four minutes later, Maxim Tsyplakov scored a second goal for the home team. He managed to get a hold of the puck in a mad scramble in front of the net, earning the second goal.

The Islanders still down by two, pulled the goalie in an attempt to try and get rid of the Kraken’s lead. However, it just made it stronger. Jaden Schwartz scored an empty net goal, extending the visiting team’s lead by three. With the final score reading 5-2, the Kraken clearly outperformed the Islanders. Although the Islanders had four more shots than the Kraken, 29 compared to their 25, it was the Kraken who were able to find their mark more successfully.

Next Steps

The Kraken look to keep their win streak alive when they travel to play the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 6 in the first of a back-to-back. The Islanders have a day to regroup and recover and get back to full strength for Dec. 7 when they host the Carolina Hurricanes.