Lightning Offense Electric Again in Blowout of Sharks

The Tampa Bay Lightning got December off to a strong start as their offensive had a dominant night to take down a hot San Jose Sharks team, 8-1.

The Lightning scored early and often, making the game a forgone conclusion in the early minutes. This is the second time in five games that they have put up eight goals.

Another Dominant Night for the Lightning

The Lightning put up five goals in the first period. Cam Atkinson (3) opened scoring just 1:26 into the game. Fast-forward to 7:29 into the period and Conor Geekie (4) made it 2-0 and the Lightning got going from there. Brandon Hagel (11, 12) scored his two goals in 23 seconds with both coming on backhand shots.

Jake Guentzel (11) picked up a power-play goal to finish scoring for the first 20 minutes of play.

In the second period, the Lightning tacked on two more. Anthony Cirelli (11) tipped one in 4:16 into the period to make it 6-0, and Nick Perbix (3) made it 7-0 with 90 seconds to go before intermission.

The Sharks ended the shutout 14 seconds into the third period with a goal by Alexander Wennberg (7). But the Lightning made sure they were the ones to finish the scoring for the night. Nick Paul (6) made it 8-1 to reach the final score.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 20 of 21 shots on goal in the winning effort. The Sharks had to use both goalies tonight. Vitek Vanecek started the game but was lifted following the first period after giving up five goals on 12 shots. Mackenzie Blackwood came in and finished the game, saving 17 of 20 shots on goal.

The Lightning return to action on Sunday when they head to the West Coast to take on the Vancouver Canucks. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. EST. Meanwhile, the Sharks continue their Florida road trip, taking on the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Puck drop is at 3 p.m. EST.

Three Stars of the Game