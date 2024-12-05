Devils Dominating With 3 High-Scoring Lines

One thing remained true throughout November: The New Jersey Devils are an offensive juggernaut. They have won five of their last seven games, continuing a tight race with the Washington Capitals for the first spot of the Eastern Conference. The Devils have also scored four or more goals in their last three contests. According to MoneyPuck, they have a 98.5% chance of making the playoffs.

The charge has largely been led by the likes of Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, and Jack Hughes. However, Stefan Noesen and Ondrej Palat have also provided plenty of scoring opportunities. But which line combinations have been the most effective? Let’s break down three of the most successful lines for the Devils in their first 28 games.

Palat-Hughes-Bratt: AKA “PB&J”

Unsurprisingly, the Palat-Hughes-Bratt line, also dubbed “PB&J,” has the highest scoring potential. With Palat and Bratt on his wing, Hughes has returned to an elite level of play. Throughout 21 appearances, this line has contributed nine goals and recorded 102 shots on goal, which is the highest of any Devils line.

This line also has a team-high 237 Corsi For (CF) count, representing the total number of shot attempts. Palat, Hughes, and Bratt are exceptional at taking charge in front of the net, which is a welcome improvement from last season. In addition, the PB&J line has also recorded 159 unblocked shot attempts for the Devils, also known as Fenwick For (FF).

At the beginning of the season, there was a lot of debate as to where Palat should fall in the lineup. He has found success as a top-six forward after a slow start to the season. And head coach Sheldon Keefe’s decision to keep this line has paid off, especially during Monday night’s game against the New York Rangers. The Devils’ first line had a four-point night, two of which were goals from none other than number 86. Palat, Hughes, and Bratt continue to function as a well-oiled machine, and this line will play an important role in keeping New Jersey on top.

Cotter-Haula-Noesen

The second-highest scoring line is a combination of a Devils veteran and two offseason acquisitions. The Paul Cotter-Erik Haula-Noesen line has proven to be a successful gritty third unit, providing both scoring and depth. Even though Keefe has not sent out this combination in recent games, this line had numerous multi-point games at the beginning of the season. In fact, this line has the third-highest ice time out of all the Devils’ line combinations.

New Jersey Devils celebrate a goal (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Cotter has been switched between third and fourth line, partly due to Curtis Lazar and Nathan Bastian’s injuries. However, it’s undeniable that the Cotter-Haula-Noesen line had an impressive start to the 2024-25 season. This unit totaled six goals, with an average of 3.14 goals per 60 minutes.

Considering Noesen’s recent chemistry with Hischier and Meier, it is unlikely that he will see ice time with Cotter or Haula anytime soon. However, adding Dawson Mercer to Haula’s wing has been a welcome development, as shown by Mercer’s goal early in the first period against the Rangers. Both of these lines have been successful for the Devils, and their high-scoring capabilities are part of why the team remains a strong contender.

Meier-Hischier-Noesen

Keefe has only deployed the Meier-Hischier-Noesen line in 10 games, but this unit has been on a heater. Hischier and Noesen are the Devils’ top two goal-scorers, while Meier has recorded five points in his last four games. So far, there have been five goals when this combination is on the ice. One thing is certain: reuniting with Noesen was one of the Devils’ best offseason moves.

This line has a 70.3% Expected Goals-For Percentage (xGF%) and a 4.77 expected goal total per 60 minutes of play, meaning this unit generates high-quality scoring chances and creates more shots on goal than the opposing team at even strength. In addition, the Meier-Hischier-Noesen line has also created 34 high-danger scoring chances.

Related: Devils’ Physicality Continues to Lead the Way

The Meier-Hischier-Noesen line exhibits great on-ice chemistry and consistently finds the back of the net. Combined with a 56.67 Shots For Percentage (SF%), this line has been dominant in recent games. This combination exploits the Devils’ dynamic top six, which explains why it has been utilized nine times in the past 10 games.

Devils Have Excellent Top-Six Talent, Depth

The Devils have been on fire with high-scoring offensive units, and Keefe continues to deploy his best lines. They have a wide range of talent in their top six but can also rely on depth scoring from their third and fourth lines. The Devils have all the necessary tools to win, as highlighted by their domination over the Rangers on Monday night. With a few lines on a scoring streak, the team’s December is already off to a great start.

Is there a Devils line combination you’d like to see in an upcoming game? Let us know in the comments!