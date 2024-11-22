Devils’ Physicality Continues to Lead the Way

The New Jersey Devils have kicked off the 2024-25 season as a bit of a mixed bag. One week, they fall to the San Jose Sharks, and the next, they defeat the Stanley Cup Champions two games in a row. On Saturday, they were shut out 4-0 by the Tampa Bay Lightning, then defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Thursday. The Devils remain in a playoff spot and continue to seek consistency as the season progresses.

Throughout their first 22 games, one aspect of the Devils’ play has shined: physicality. Last season, the closest the Devils came to being scrappy was an all-out line brawl at Madison Square Garden, resulting in eight game misconducts. Otherwise, the team was constantly beaten down and pushed around. However, it is clear those days are long gone. The new Devils’ identity involves being aggressive and physical, and they have been holding their own in both hits and fights.

Physicality Makes Way for Momentum

When Tom Fitzgerald went big game hunting during the off-season, one of his main priorities was adding grit to the Devils’ bench. After losing Brendan Smith to free agency, the team needed another physical, depth defenseman. Brenden Dillon stepped up to fill this role, and his immediate impact is undeniable.

As a tried and true veteran, he is helping lead the way during his 16th season in the NHL. Dillon’s physicality provides momentum that the Devils severely lacked last season. For example, Dillon left it all on the ice with a fight against Jonah Gadjovich last Tuesday, after the Panthers tied the game on a power play. This heavyweight tilt paved the way for three unanswered Devils’ goals, rallying the team to a 4-1 victory.

Brenden Dillon, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As a result, it makes the team much harder to play against. The Devils are not afraid to use force to win puck battles and stand their ground. In fact, Dillon is tied for second in NHL fighting majors alongside his fellow teammate, Kurtis MacDermid. Dillon also leads the Devils with 40 blocked shots in 22 games.

A New Era of Devils Grit

At the beginning of the season, Sheldon Keefe stressed that all areas of physicality are “vital to embrace to have any level of success.” With a quarter of the season already over, the Devils have three players in the NHL’s top 20 for hits: Paul Cotter, Stefan Noesen, and Dillon. According to MoneyPuck, the team ranks sixth in the NHL for hits given. To put this into perspective, the team ranked 26th in the league in hits for the 2023-24 season.

Physicality isn’t just an improvement from last year, it’s the start of a new identity for the Devils. They are defending their teammates, winning battles against the boards, and limiting their opponent’s scoring chances. This new, tougher mentality could be an important factor that determines if the team will qualify for the postseason. In the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, part of the reason why the Devils couldn’t advance to the next round was because they lacked physicality. Now, this newfound quality could make them a worthy opponent should they make the playoffs.

Catering to Physicality

Another reason why physicality is important is that it helps share the burden with the Devils’ top six forwards. Instead of relying solely on offensive manpower, the team has at least one gritty player on the ice during every shift. Not only that, but the players who cater to the physical aspects of the game can also score goals.

Cotter is the perfect example of this mindset. He is tied for third on the team with seven goals, but he also ranks ninth in the NHL in hits. Cotter provides a lethal combination of speed, defensive tactics, scoring, and checking opponents into the boards. He has also made his standpoint on physicality clear. It’s not just about being harder to play against, it’s about doing what’s best for the team. Earlier this month, Cotter said, “If you mess with one of our guys, we’re all bringing it.”

And this way of thinking has begun to translate to the rest of the team. Johnathan Kovacevic has also expressed interest in being more aggressive this season. This week, he stayed on the ice long after practice ended, getting fighting tips from MacDermid. The Devils’ roster embraces physicality if it helps ensure the team’s success.

Devils Toughness Moving Forward

Overall, the Devils’ increase in physicality is a welcome difference from last season. This fierce style of play provides the team with momentum that has helped elevate their competition level. As long as the Devils continue to balance out strength with offensive skill, physicality could continue to be a valuable tool in the Devils’ arsenal.

