Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Panthers – 12/7/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Stadium tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (10-14-5) at PANTHERS (16-9-2)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Ethan Cardwell

Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body), Will Smith (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks did not hold a morning skate.

Will Smith, a forward, played in an 8-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday but did not practice Friday and is day to day.

Goodrow, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey Friday but is not expected to play.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

Status report

Bobrovsky, who missed the past two games awaiting the birth of his second child, will start.

Chris Driedger, who backed up Knight during Bobrovsky’s absence, was returned to Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

Samoskevich was recalled from Charlotte and returns to Florida’s fourth line.

