Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Panthers – 12/7/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Stadium tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (10-14-5) at PANTHERS (16-9-2)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Ethan Cardwell
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body), Will Smith (upper body)

Status report

  • The Sharks did not hold a morning skate.
  • Will Smith, a forward, played in an 8-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday but did not practice Friday and is day to day.
  • Goodrow, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey Friday but is not expected to play.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Jesper Boqvist — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

Status report

  • Bobrovsky, who missed the past two games awaiting the birth of his second child, will start.
  • Chris Driedger, who backed up Knight during Bobrovsky’s absence, was returned to Charlotte of the American Hockey League.
  • Samoskevich was recalled from Charlotte and returns to Florida’s fourth line.

